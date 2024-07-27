Here’s what you should include in a relief pack — and why

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

From easy-to-open canned goods to menstrual pads and baby diapers, here are items that your affected neighbors might need

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of thousands of families are in need of relief assistance after the heavy rain and flood brought about by the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi).

Organizations nationwide, including restaurants and fandom-led groups, have launched donation drives to aid affected communities and evacuees in Luzon, who are experiencing a scarcity of food, drinkable water, comfortable clothing, and other necessities.

During these times, cash or in-kind donations are needed by these organizations, who are in charge of purchasing the goods, packing them, and distributing them.

If you want to help nearby communities or your own neighbors, you can put together your own relief packs. Here are the basic items that should go into a relief pack for it to be considered complete, and why.

Easy-to-open canned goods

Emergencies leave victims with little to no time for food preparation, so easy-to-open and ready-to-eat canned goods are one of the most important items in any relief pack.

According to American Red Cross, canned goods or de lata — canned meats, fruits, beans, and even vegetables — are good sources of protein and energy. For areas where there is no electricity, food items that do not require cooking, heating, refrigeration, or utensils are needed. De latas are also relatively cheap.

Common examples are corned beef, vienna sausage, canned tuna, fruit cocktail, and sardines.

Crackers

Crackers are lightweight and non-perishable snacks that are not only convenient to distribute, but are also a good instant source of carbohydrates and energy. In an article published by the University of Georgia, crackers, along with granola bars and trail mix, are categorized as high-energy food, which makes them crucial during or before emergencies.

Instant noodles and oatmeal

Instant noodles and oatmeal — ideally those in cups with sporks provided — need little resources and effort to prepare. All that’s needed is hot water.

They are also a source of carbohydrates and fiber. Bread is also a good option. However, bread typically has a short shelf life.

Bottled drinking water

Hydration is an essential item for survival, and safe and clean water can be hard to access during a disaster. Liters of bottled drinking water are a must for any relief pack.

According to the World Health Organization, the quality of drinkable water can be compromised in emergencies due to the latter’s detrimental impacts on water systems.

Medicines

Illnesses, injuries, and lower immunity are common during typhoons, so a selection of over-the-counter medicines will benefit any relief pack.

Medicines — such as skin ointments, mosquito repellants, paracetamol, ibuprofen, cough suppressants, and anti-diarrhea tablets — are essential.

Clothing for warmth

Simple t-shirts, either new or used but in good condition, can be included in the relief pack, as many typhoon victims may need new belongings. Underwear is also essential, but it must be brand-new.

Blankets can also help keep families in shelters warm and dry.

Hygiene kits

Exposed to dirty flood water, victims need hygiene and disinfection kits as soon as possible to help prevent any infections and diseases, too. A proper hygiene kit typically includes soap, toothbrush, toothpaste (sachets would do), rubbing alcohol (for any wounds), and facial tissue.

An essential item for women that may be overlooked is menstrual pads, so don’t forget to leave a pack of sanitary pads as well. Disposable pampers for infants are just as important. — Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern. She’s taking up English language studies at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.