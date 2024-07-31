TIramisu inventor Roberto Linguanotto dies at 81.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Linguanotto created the dessert in Treviso, Italy where he worked as a pastry chef

MANILA, Philippines – Italian pastry chef and owner of renowned restaurant Le Beccherie, Roberto Linguanotto, died at 81 due to a long-term illness.

In a Facebook post, the Italian restaurant announced the death of the culinary legend.

“We join the mourning for the passing of Roberto ‘Loli’ Linguanotto, who marked the history of Beccherie and the most beloved dessert in the world. His memory lives in our restaurant! Thank you, Loli,” the restaurant wrote in Italian.

According to Le Beccherie, the Tiramisu or Tiramesù was first introduced to their menu in 1972 but its experimentation dates back to 1955. It has become a restaurant staple since then.

The beloved dessert was “accidentally” born when Linguanotto spilled mascarpone, a key ingredient of Tiramisu, into a bowl of sugar and eggs. The ladyfingers soaked in espresso were then added through the help of Alba di Pillo-Campeol, perfecting the recipe that we know and enjoy.

It was first served on a round tray with coffee-soaked ladyfingers and two layers of cream and mascarpone. More than ten years since it was introduced, it was published in a Treviso gastronomic magazine.

When it was taken to Venice by the restaurant, its popularity grew bigger and was eventually dubbed as the culinary symbol of Italy and Veneto, a region in northeastern Italy.

In honor of the late inventor, Veneto’s president Luca Zaia shared his sentiments on a Facebook post.

“I join in mourning for the passing of Roberto “Loli” Linguanotto, pastry chef who marked the breakthrough of the Trevigiana and Veneta pastry shop by rediscovering and relaunching tiramisu, a traditional product today of culinary excellence recognized worldwide,” Zaia wrote in Italian.

President Zaia also acknowledged the inventor’s contribution to the success of the region’s cuisine and called it “inimitable.”

“To his family and friends, as well as those who appreciated him, my closeness and sympathy goes to him,” he added. – with reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern. She’s taking up English language studies at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.