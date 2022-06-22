Pinoy pride! Tocino burger with ube buns lands on cover of Food & Wine magazine

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino-made burger has landed on the cover of Food & Wine magazine for their July “innovators issue.”

The striking burger features chargrilled tocino patties in between two purple ube buns and various fillings. It was made by chefs Paolo Dungca and Tom Cunanan who are behind the US-based Filipino comfort food restaurant, PogiBoy.

Aside from featuring the tocino burger on its cover, the magazine also features “a look at the rise of Filipino chefs and cuisine in America.”

“Man, who would’ve thought?! Filipino food on the cover of [Food & Wine] magazine!” said Paolo on Instagram, as he posted a photo of him and his partners holding up a copy of the publicatio.

“Mabuhay ang Lutong Pinoy (Long live Filipino cooking)!” he said. “We are our ancestor’s wildest dream.”

Food & Wine is an American magazine founded in 1978, and is known for introducing new dishes and ingredients to diners in the US. – Rappler.com