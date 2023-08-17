Ube-tter try Ube Leche Flan Cake from this Quezon City bakeshop

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It's not an ube chiffon cake nor a lightly-flavored ube sponge – it's pure, thick ube jam mixed into cake batter!

MANILA, Philippines – When you marry two quintessential Filipino desserts, you get the fan-favorite Ube Leche Flan Cake hybrid, freshly baked by a handful of small local bakeshops such as Kenji’s Café.

The Quezon City-based bakeshop introduced its signature round Ube Leche Flan Cake in May 2020, at the height of the pandemic’s ube-is-everything era. It’s a dense and heavy cake, featuring a bottom layer of ube-flavored cake made with pure ube halaya. On top is a creamy, substantial layer of homemade leche flan.

It’s not an ube chiffon cake nor a lightly-flavored ube sponge – it’s pure, thick ube jam mixed into cake batter, providing a compact layer that’s not too sweet. The leche flan on top is subtle in sweetness as well, and provides a light creaminess to the ube below. Because it’s so heavy, just a few bites of this cake is enough to satisfy a sweet tooth’s ube craving.

Kenji Café’s Ube Leche Flan Cake is available in a 6-inch tin can (P740) and an 8-inch box (P840). They also sell a heart-shaped version (P840) with an extra helping of ube halaya filling (P920 for 6-inches & P1,240 for 8-inches). You can also get it as a cupcake (P450 for six pieces) or as a two-tiered cake with double layers of ube and leche flan.

They also offer Ube Leche Flan (sans the cake), which starts at P295 for the llanera size, while its 6-inch tin can costs P820 and P885 for the 8-inch box.

Kenji’s Café, founded by Cherry Bustos, started out as a small, home-based business in April 2020. After getting on the ube cheese pandesal trend and finding success with her freshly baked buns, Bustos took a leap of faith by pursuing baking full-time, after gaining the approval of her son Kenji.

Since then, Kenji’s Café expanded to physical stores in SM Fairview, an outdoor branch in Chestnut St., West Fairview, and its flagship cafe in Scout Torillo, Quezon City.

Kenji’s Café Scout Torillo is open from 6 am to 9 pm all week except on Mondays (7 am to 7 pm). The West Fairview Branch is open daily from 8 am to 8 pm, while the SM Fairview Branch operates from 10 am to 10 pm.

You can also place a delivery order for Kenji’s Café’s treats via website, +639155988711, or Instagram. – Rappler.com