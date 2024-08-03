Uncle Roger to open first restaurant FUIYOH! in Malaysia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Hey, nieces and nephews! Is it a” haiyaa” or a “fuiyoh?”

This news is the latter for many fans of internet comedian Uncle Roger, who is set to open his first restaurant called FUIYOH! at the Pavilion Elite KL in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, this September.

Announced on Thursday, August 1, the Instagram account showed photos of the restaurant’s board-up and hiring advertisements.

“FUIYOH! It’s Uncle Roger! Secret out, niece and nephew! No more bland food, haiyaa!” the brand wrote.

There are no details on the exact menu yet, although many are expecting egg fried rice, of course, and a generous amount of MSG. Many are also hoping it’s Halal.

Nigel Ng, a 33-year-old Malaysian comedian, created the viral online character Uncle Roger in 2020 – an exaggerated parody of the traditional Asian “uncle,” who humorously critiques culinary figures’ cooking of Asian food in his signature orange polo shirt. He rose to fame after his viral reaction video to a BBC cooking show’s fried rice recipe.

He currently has over 9.35 million subscribers on YouTube and over 4.5 million followers on Instagram. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com