La vida loca! How much unli-sangria can you drink for P749?

MANILA, Philippines – Looking for a good time this weekend? It’s brunch ‘o clock at Barcino on August 27, Saturday for the Spanish restaurant’s first Soleá event, where free-flowing sangria, tapas, festive music, and live flamenco performances await guests at Barcino’s Santolan Town Plaza branch!

SOLEA AT MOLITO. Photo courtesy of Barcino

It’s never too early for cocktails at Barcino – from 12 pm to 3:30 pm, guests can enjoy unli-sangria from the special roving bar for just P749 per head at the decorated-for-the-occasion Santolan Town Plaza branch along Bonny Serrano Avenue, San Juan City. Feel free to serve yourself as many glasses as you want – you can choose from the signature Tropical Sangria, Sangria Blanca, Sangria Tinto, and Sangria Rosada that also come with fresh fruits to add as toppings. Make it worth your money!

SANGRIA BAR. Photo courtesy of Barcino

Other drinks included in the brunch menu are the Tinto Mojito, Granderita, and Rosado Gin Tonic, along with fresh juices, soda, and coffee options.

UNLI-FRUITS. Photo courtesy of Barcino

To match the cocktails, Soleá also offers a wide array of tapas and pintxos featuring their special Jamon Reserva Carving, Montaditos Salmon, Calamares Rebozados, Manchego Croquetas, Chorizo and Cheese Platter, and many more. Don’t miss out on Barcino’s super garlicky Gambas featuring huge, juicy shrimps and the addictive Chorizo Picante Frito for sharing! The Patatas Bravas is also a good appetizer choice that comes with a kick of spice. There are also choices of soups, salads, pasta, mains, and pastries on the brunch menu, as well as Barcino’s paellas like the Paella con Almejas, Paella Cerdo en Adobo, and Paella Del Mar.

LIVE FLAMENCO DANCING. Photo courtesy of Barcino

To capture the “sunny” and lively vibe of the event’s namesake, the brunch event will also feature skilled flamenco dancers for live entertainment. If you’re in the mood to groove, the performers (who are also dance instructors) can teach you a thing or two about southern Spain’s native dance on the dancefloor! It’s a fun way to spend your Saturday afternoon; bring your S.O. or best girl friends and dance along to the event’s festive music while bonding over tapas and sweet sangria.

To attend this Saturday’s upcoming Soleá, guests will have to reserve a table in advance by messaging Barcino’s Instagram page. Locations and dates of the next event will be announced later on.

Barcino is known for its traditional and high-quality takes on Spanish cuisine. Its wines, cocktails, sangria, tapas, and paellas are made from ingredients sourced directly from Spain and prepared by a roster of Filipino and Spanish chefs. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com