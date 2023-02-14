Isang ‘Matinong Boyfriend’ po: Sebastian’s 4 new Valentine’s ice cream flavors for the sawi

Are you looking for a 'Matinong Girlfriend' or 'Closure,' or are you dealing with 'Unresolved Issues' this year?

MANILA, Philippines – It’s that time of the year again – the release of Sebastian’s Ice Cream’s four new silly, tongue-in-cheek ice cream flavors for Valentine’s season!

For 2023, Sebastian’s version of a Matinong Boyfriend is one of finesse and technique (sanaol) – a fruity orange ice cream garnished with candied orange peel and dense chunks of orange almond butter cake for a zingy, citrus flavor, complemented by roasted diced almonds.

If you’ve been dreaming of a Matinong Girlfriend, maybe you’ll like this “more-is-more”-inspired approach using contrasting flavors and textures. This year, it’s a dark beer caramel ice cream with a dark beer caramel ripple and dark beer peanut brittle.

Both flavors cost P145 per scoop and P435 per pint.

How does some Closure sound this Valentine’s Day? This smooth, light, and floral ice cream flavor is meant to signify “wellness and self-care,” using soothing tea as its base. For 2023, it’s a chrysanthemum tea ice cream infused with Chinese chrysanthemum tea blossoms. It costs P135 per scoop and P405 per pint.

Who here has Unresolved Issues they want to air out? This year, the polarizing favorite flavor remains to be the ampalaya (bitter melon) sorbet, made from ampalaya tea and candied ampalaya bits. Seems like people can’t “move on” from this flavor indeed; the bittersweet flavor costs P100 per scoop and P300 per pint.

Sebastian’s Valentine’s flavors are available for a limited time only this February at The Podium branch and online. – Rappler.com