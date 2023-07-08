WATCH: Food to try when in Bicol

From the venerable laing to the insanely spicy sili ice cream, here are some of must-try dishes from the Bicol region

From Mayon Volcano in Albay to the Caramoan Islands of Camarines Sur, the Bicol region is best known for its breathtaking sceneries.

And the best way to complete your travel experience in the region is to not miss out on its signature dishes.

Known for their creamy and chili-infused cuisines and sweet treats, Bicol’s distinct style when it comes to food will surely leave you wanting more. (READ: Best of Bicol: Must-try dishes and delicacies when you visit)

– Rappler.com

#ShareAsia highlights the best and most sought-after experiences in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s a content and resource hub for tourists and locals seeking new, exciting experiences in the region.