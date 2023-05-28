[WATCH] Food Secrets: German bread – a very local love affair

What do Germans miss most when they go abroad? Their bread. Let's dive into the secrets of the Germans' world-famous bread!

This is brought to you by Deutsche Welle

In the small village Sichtigvor in Western Germany lies the mill of Thorsten Eiling and his family. Eiling, his father, and his brother operate the 450-year-old family mill.

Eiling shares a few secrets in making good German bread. You don’t need much more than flour, salt, normal baker’s yeast, water, and the active ingredient, sourdough.

Watch this video to learn more about the secrets of German millers and bakers. – Rappler.com