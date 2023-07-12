WATCH: Try ‘pudpod’ or smoked fish patty in Sulat, Eastern Samar

Try this unique delicacy from an island in Eastern Visayas, Philippines

‘Pudpod’ is smoked fish patty made from tuna. Seasoned with salt, pepper, and calamansi or lime, locals shape the shredded tuna into patties and have these smoked in a bamboo set-up. The patties can be eaten as is, fried, or even cooked with coconut milk and vegetables. Locals say this is one way to preserve fish catch before refrigerators were invented.

Get and try ‘pudpod’ in the island-village of San Vicente in Sulat, Eastern Samar. – Rappler.com

To get to Sulat, flights from Manila to Borongan (then 1-2 hours land travel to Sulat) via Cebu are scheduled Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays via Philippine Airlines. Flights from Manila to Tacloban (then 6-7 hours land travel to Sulat) are scheduled everyday via Air Asia, Cebu Pacific, and Philippine Airlines.

