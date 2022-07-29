Vizco’s opens 3rd Metro Manila branch in this mall

This is berry exciting news for fans of Baguio's famous strawberry shortcake!

MANILA, Philippines – Your favorite Vizco cakes are slowly taking over the Metro, one more branch at a time – the popular Baguio City cake shop has just opened its third Metro Manila branch in SM City Grand Central, Caloocan!

Vizco’s new Caloocan City branch, which is on the upper ground level of the mall, is open to the public starting Thursday, July 28, with free Vizco’s ecobags to be given away to all customers on that day.

The store is still on soft opening, as the grand opening is postponed to August due to “some finishing touches to do.”

Vizco’s signature strawberry shortcake and other famed pastries and cakes are available for take-out via pre-order through (0917) 140 4659.

Vizco’s is best known for its homemade strawberry shortcake using Baguio’s famous juicy strawberries, served in different shapes and sizes. They’re also known for their mango cake, ube cake, and carrot cake, among others.

Vizco’s Bakeshop and Restaurant opened its first iconic branch along Session Road, Baguio City in 2004. Since then, they’ve opened two more branches in Baguio AyalaLand TechnoHub and Camp John Hay, with take-out kiosks in different malls.

In 2021, they launched two branches in Metro Manila – one in SM Annex North EDSA and another in SM Megamall Building A. – Rappler.com