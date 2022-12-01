Vizco’s opens pop-up stall in SM Mall of Asia for the holidays

No need to travel to Baguio for your strawberry shortcake fix this Christmas – just visit Vizco's on these dates!

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, Southies! Your favorite strawberry shortcake is now within reach, because Baguio City’s famous Vizco’s Restaurant and Cake Shop has popped up at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay for the holidays!

The famous cake shop is part of SM MOA’s Holiday Market, which runs from Thursday, December 1 to January 8, 2023. You can drop by Vizco’s booth at Level 1, Central Atrium.

Vizco’s opened its latest and third Metro Manila branch in SM Grand City Central, Caloocan City in July. In 2021, they opened its first two Metro Manila branches in SM Annex North EDSA and in SM Megamall Building A.

Baguio’s signature strawberry shortcake is well-loved for its pillowy chiffon base, covered in creamy strawberry icing and topped with a tangy-sweet layer of Baguio’s famous fresh strawberries.

Other popular menu offerings include the mango cake, ube cake, carrot cake, and cheese ensaymada. You can also order from Vizco’s via take-out and pre-order by contacting 09171404695.

Founded in 2004, Vizco’s original branch is located along Session Road in Baguio. The brand currently has two other branches across the city — one in Baguio AyalaLand TechnoHub and one in Camp John Hay. – Rappler.com