Wantusawa denies food poisoning accusations

A number of diners complain on social media of getting food poisoning after eating at the oyster bar

MANILA, Philippines – Poblacion oyster bar Wantusawa has addressed criticisms of food poisoning that have come up against them on social media.

On January 23, Facebook user Coco Eje compiled a series of screenshots allegedly posted on Wantusawa’s page. In the screenshots, various people claimed they got food poisoning shortly after consuming the restaurant’s oysters, reporting episodes of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, cramps, bloating, and other symptoms.

According to the United Kingdom’s National Health Services, symptoms from eating contaminated shellfish such as oysters include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, numbness, breathing difficulties, memory loss, disorientation, and abdominal pain.

However, in a statement posted on Wednesday, January 25, Wantusawa denied involvement in the food poisoning, saying “laboratory tests conducted on samples for those dates formally complained of have shown a negative result for bacteria and thus clearing the possibility of any food poisoning.”

In the statement, they said that they “take customer feedback and reviews very seriously” and that they strive to adhere to “critical safety and health standards.”

They also claimed to be victims of “social media bullying,” and hinted at taking legal action against “these purveyors of bullying and untruth.”

Wantusawa first opened in Poblacion in 2018. They have since opened a second location, a food truck, in Rockwell. – Rappler.com