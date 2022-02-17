Food trip: Where to eat in Boracay, 2022 edition

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re heading to Boracay any time soon, you may be wondering what else is open on the island that has seen so many closures, from its six-month “rehabilitation” in 2019, to the string of strict lockdowns throughout the pandemic.

You’ll be glad to know that the island’s famous powder-fine sand and crystal blue waters are still as beautiful as ever, and as you fill up on the view, you can also fill up on a lot of really good food.

We all know of White House’s famous four-cheese pizza and oyster sisig. We also know of other Boracay classics like the choriburger and Jonah’s fruit shakes. You can still have all of these on your next trip to the island, but here are a few dining spots you shouldn’t sleep on either:

Los Indios Bravos

Start (or end) your trip on a good note with Los Indios Bravos’ dishes that are hearty, filling, and just the right amount of indulgent. They’re known for their steaks and fresh Roxas oysters, though their chorizo and mushroom risotto is also something to sing about. They also have Filipino craft beer on tap, which discerning drinkers will appreciate.

Dinibeach Bar

Dinibeach bar’s Kinilaw on Pita

Tucked into the quieter side of the island on Diniwid Beach, this is one place you go to not only for the food but for the lounge-all-day vibe which will have you staying (and ordering) till dusk.

Their menu includes kinilaw on fried pita, Swedish meatballs, and cheeseburger sliders, among others. They also have quite the liquor menu, ideal for a boozy vacay brunch. All of that with a view of Boracay’s famous sunset makes for the perfect beach day.

Pig Out Bistro

Pig Out Bistro’s Smoked Salmon Gnocchi

Hidden in a small corner beside a hotel along Boracay’s main road, this cozy little restaurant serves gourmet dishes that make for a great lunch or dinner. Their logline says they are “home of the best burgers on the island,” but they have other stand-out dishes too – try their smoked salmon gnocchi, and their French onion soup.

Nonie’s

Nonie’s Kimchi Noodle Soup.

Whether you’re a dedicated vegan or not, you’ll still enjoy Nonie’s (mostly) plant-based menu, which includes grain bowls, baos, and hearty soups. If you’re dining in, you can also order from Little Taj Cury House, which shares the space with them at Station X. Little Taj serves Indian dishes such as butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, and palak paneer.

Sunny Side Pizza

Sunny Side Pizza’s Mushroom and Greens pizza

A spin-off of the popular Sunny Side Café along White Beach, this restaurant also in Station X will satisfy your cravings for stone-baked pizza and pasta.

Menu items include the vegetarian-friendly Better Than Bacon pizza made of creamed spinach, tomato, and sweet potato; and the indulgent Giant Meatball pasta with meatballs made out of Wagyu beef and Italian sausage. Their space is shared with Supermagic burgers, so you can order a burger or their super thicc milkshakes to go with your meal.

Coco Mama

Coco Mama’s coconut ice cream with fresh coconut in the shell.

Another vegan-friendly food stop, Coco Mama is your go-to if you’re craving something quick, cold, and creamy. They serve rich coconut ice cream in coconut shells (with slivers of coconut meat still intact for extra texture!) topped off with black rice, pinipig, and mango, if you choose. They also serve their ice cream in regular cups, but where’s the fun in that?

Meze Wrap

Meze Wrap’s Chicken Kebab with rice.

If you find yourself looking for a quick lunch that’s satisfying but won’t slow you down, head to Meze Wrap, along the main road at Station 2. Meze wrap’s Meditteranean-inspired menu includes wraps and kebabs with either rice or fries. Most of their food is grilled and seasoned to perfection, so you’ll get all those smoky flavors that for some reason taste extra-yummy when you’ve just come from swimming in the sea.

Tres Amigos

Located in D’Mall, Tres Amigos’ Mexican menu speaks to the Filipino palate – at budget-friendly prices. With generous serving sizes, you can share practically everything that’s on their menu, which includes burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and their vegan-friendly chili-bean soup.

Real Coffee

Real Coffee’s kitchen/ dining area

Is it really a Boracay trip without Real Coffee calamansi muffins? These moist and perfectly tangy creations are best as an accompaniment to your morning coffee – or as a pasalubong that says “I went to Boracay and thought of you.” They now also have a mini-muffins variant if you want something a little lighter. – Rappler.com