Food trip sa Elbi! Where to eat in Los Baños, 2022 edition

A good two-hour drive from Metro Manila, Los Baños has been a go-to place for those who’d like to spend their weekends hiking Mt. Makiling or relaxing at the hot springs found at the foot of the mountains.

But for those seeking for a more chill escapade, Los Baños’ culinary hotspots are also an adventure of their own (and no, we’re not just talking about buko pies)! Here are a few places to try the next time you make your way to Los Baños:

Vatcave Eatery

Los Baños, or Elbi, as most students from University of the Philippines Los Baños call it, has a wide array of affordable food establishments that cater to the needs of the students living on a tight budget. Among them is the Vatcave Eatery found at the Umali Subdivision along FO Santos Street.

This local carinderia is known for its Lechon Kawali – which is available via single order (P90) or a kilogram serving (P1,075) for group gatherings. Aside from Lechon Kawali, other Filipino dishes, such as chopsuey, pancit bihon, and ginisang monggo, are also available.

Cadapan’s Canteen

Located along Raymundo Street, Cadapan’s Canteen is one of the most affordable food establishments nearest to the UPLB campus.

For just around P50, students can get Cadapan’s trademark crispy fried chicken that is already served with a cup of rice. Its menu, which changes regularly, also often includes Fried Porkchop, Fried Bangus, Pork Pochero, Monggo, Ginataang Gulay, and more. Here, students can eat a hearty and healthy meal without breaking the bank.

Selina’s

Another budget-friendly food establishment in Los Baños, Selina’s serves up Filipino favorites like Sisig, Sinigang, and Kare-Kare – all made for sharing or solo eating.

Pre-pandemic, the place was usually full during dinner time as classes were done for the day. But students were willing to line up for an hour just to eat at Selina’s – a testament to how good their dishes are.

Big Belly’s

Known for their huge servings, Big Belly’s is another place to go for affordable and filling meals.

Their must-try dishes include the Crispy Sisig Bowl, Belly’s Pares, and the Big Mongolian Rice. Customers can also choose their protein – Crispy Chicken, Crunchy Liempo, Fish Fingers – and pair it with a sauce of their liking: Cheesy Garlic, Teriyaki, Hot Buffalo, Soy Garlic, or Korean Yangnyeom.

Eatsumo Teri Haus

Craving for authentic but affordable Japanese food? Eatsumo Teri Haus is the place to be. With their combo meals priced less than P200, students can get California Maki, Tonkatsu with Rice, Tempura, and even Kani Salad!

Aside from their combo meals, Eatsumo also accepts platter orders of Baked Sushi, Shrimp Tempura, California Maki, Cordon Bleu, and Kani and Mixed Salad, which are perfect for university events or org gatherings.

Seoul Kitchen

If Korean food cravings hit you while you’re in Elbi, you can head to Seoul Kitchen, which serves up authentic Korean dishes – from Rappoki, to Japchae, to Bibimbap, to Bulgogi, to Ramyeon, and even Korean Fried Chicken.

Aside from their delicious dishes, Seoul Kitchen (through Silly Lily Bakehouse) also has a variety of authentic Korean pastries and cakes that makes every dining experience more complete.

Spice Jar

It’s Tex-Mex on the menu for this restaurant that originally started as a hole-in-the wall. Spice Jar has budget meals for students, and even bigger plates for those craving for more fillings. They have hefty Burrito Bowls and Tacos, as well as Seafood and Chicken Paella, and Grilled Garlic Bangus with Pico de Gallo!

Auntie Pearl’s Pizza

It’s a pizza party at Auntie Pearl’s Pizza as they not only offer the classic flavors such as Plain Cheese, Hawaiian, and Margherita, but even more unique ones like Sisig and Barbecue Chicken. Aside from pizza, they also have several types of pasta to choose from – Meat Ravioli, Meaty Lasagna, and Chicken Alfredo, among others.

Our favorite part? Auntie Pearl’s Pizza has group meals, which include pizza, pasta, chicken wings, and even appetizers, that are perfect for a barkanda’s merienda.

Bonitos Bar and Restaurant

Definitely one of the most popular food establishments around Los Baños, Bonitos Bar and Restaurant serves delicious dishes, from Filipino to American to Italian. Its classy environment also gives off a perfect dining experience for students and professionals who’d like to celebrate special occasions.

Elbi locals, which other food spots in Los Baños should’ve been included in this list? – Rappler.com