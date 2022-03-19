Poke party! Where to get poke bowls for delivery in Metro Manila

Check out these local brands for your poke bowl fix, perfect for the Lenten season!

MANILA, Philippines – Whether it’s to celebrate Lenten season, eat less red meat, save up on cooking time, or enjoy fresh seafood, we’ve got the perfect recommendation for anyone looking for a healthier alternative to meat-heavy rice bowls: poke bowls!

Many people can’t get enough of the Hawaiian delicacy that is poke, and rightfully so. This regional staple typically includes diced raw yellowfin tuna or salmon, served on moist rice with fresh vegetables and seasonings, and mixed in with flavorful dressings and sauces that are either mayo-based or soy-based.

Poke reached its peak hype back in 2017, but thankfully, didn’t fade out as most food fads do. It has become a go-to comfort meal for people who love raw fish, Asian-inspired toppings and flavors, and moist sushi rice, all packed into one filling, easy-to-eat bowl!

Whether you like shoyu-based (soy-based) or aburi-style (torched) bowls, or a fusion of different cuisines, everything will be poke. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite poke stores that offer a variety of flavors catered to satisfy your craving and can deliver around Metro Manila.

Ono Poke

Ono Poke keeps the poke party simple but flavorful, with seven signature bowls priced at P275 each (excluding add-ons): Aburi Garlic Tuna, Shoyu Tuna Bowl, Spicy Tuna Crunch Poke/Aburi Bowl, Wasabi Mayo Tuna Poke/Aburi Bowl, Miso Salmon Poke/Aburi Bowl, Soy Miso Salmon Poke Bowl, and Ginger Ponzu Salmon Bowl.

You can opt to have your fish torched or raw, and you can even add extra bonito flakes, wakame (seaweed), kimchi, mayo, and other toppings. You can also customize your rice and choose from steamed, Japanese, brown, and others. They also offer Hawaiian Poke Trays and other specialized bowls.

Ono Poke has three branches in Metro Manila, located at Greenbelt 1 in Makati City, Pioneer RFM Corporate Center in Mandaluyong City, and One Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City.

You can view its complete price list and order via its website. You can also order via Grab and foodpanda.

Momonoloa Poke

Home-based business Momonoloa first started in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. What was merely a neighborhood favorite of the BFHomesSarap Facebook community has now become a full-blown business that accepts bulk orders from all over Metro Manila, and is popularly known for its 4-in-1 poke platter fit for special occasions.

Momonoloa’s menu includes six kinds of flavors that one can get in varying sizes (the prices are P360, P600, and P1,950): Shoyu, Garlic Shoyu, Spicy Tuna, Toasted Sesame, Aioli Crunch, and Thai Style – each one distinctly flavored from one another. Plus, the chunks of raw fish they use are hefty, fresh, and worth the price. It also sells some of its specialties in poke pans that cost either P450 or P1,590.

Momonoloa’s home kitchen is based in BF Homes, Parañaque City. Cut-off for orders is at 4 pm, with deliveries done the next day. To place your orders, send an order form via its Instagram page.

Fia’s Fud

The passion project and “food lab” of young entrepreneur and home cook Sofia has evolved from just a hobby to an in-demand food biz that sells fresh poke bowls and trays made by her from home.

Fia has two main specialties: the fresh chunky salmon and the chunky tuna poke bowls, both priced at P350. She also offers poke trays good for 5-6 people at P1,500. You can choose from four flavors – Ahi Shoyu, Spicy Shoyu, Wasabi Kimchi, and Ponzu Shoyu – coupled with your preferred sauce and rice. You can also choose between having your bowls served cold or torched!

For more information on the menu and how to order, you can shoot Fia a message on Instagram.

The Blue Apron

In 2020, chef Ina Bilbao and Kitchie Berba brought in their professional culinary experience and penchant for creativity and fusion and came up with The Blue Apron, a home-based kitchen specializing in poke tacos.

If you’re a fan of fusion cuisines, then check out The Blue Apron’s best-selling hybrid dish that combines Japanese, Hawaiian, Mexican, and even Filipino cuisine into crunchy nori tacos that include a variety of meat, seafood, toppings, and sauces.

Their four mains include the Sinful Salmon, Tempting Tuna, Super Sisig, and Krazy TNT Kani, which customers can avail of in a box of three (ranging from P290 to P330) or a box of five (ranging from P470 to P540). Each taco is generously filled with tasty fillings and toppings.

The Blue Apron is based in Scout Chuatoco, Quezon City. They only accept orders during the weekend on a pre-order basis. You can order through their order link.

Poke Poke Manila

Fusing Hawaiian and Asian cuisine together, Poke Poke Manila serves five different bowls, with each bowl having its own unique kick. The Dragon (P450) bowl is filled with bold flavors as it contains salmon, unagi, feta cheese, and “manggonaise,” while its Cali (P300) bowl is reminiscent of California maki, but with a twist.

The Samurai (P320) bowl makes use of authentic Japanese flavors, while the Gangnam Style (P320) bowl combines sweet and spicy Korean-inspired flavors. For the purists, Poke Poke Manila also offers a Basic (P280) bowl for those who want just salmon or ahi tuna.

Poke Poke Manila has three branches in Metro Manila, located at SM Aura, 8 Missouri St., Greenhills, and SM Megamall. For more information, visit its Instagram page. To place your order, you can call them at 09178803338.

Poke Bubs

In need of a midday snack? Poke Bubs offers cute, bite-sized tofu skin pockets stuffed with salmon poke and sushi rice that cost P549 a set. If you’re looking for something a bit heavier, it also offers poke bowls priced at P349 and a poke tray that contains 500 grams of fresh salmon poke smothered in your choice of sauce. Poke Bubs uses Japanese furikake rice and offers shoyu, spicy, wasabi, and torched variants.

Poke Bubs’ products are strictly on pre-order basis only. Though it does not have a physical store yet, its dispatch area is located in Cubao. You can place your order via this order form.

Kaona Poke Bowls

Kaoana Poke Bowls, located at Multinational Village in Parañaque City, serves fresh Hawaiian poke bowls in six flavors: Spicy California Ahi Poke, Spicy California Kāmano Poke, Shoyu Onion Ahi Poke, Shoyu Kāmano Poke, and Crazy Cream Garlic Kāmano Poke.

You can avail of the bowls in two sizes, the Regular tub and Grande Tub, with prices ranging from P390 to P910. Kaonoa Poke Bowls operates on a pre-order, by-batch basis only. You can order via Instagram.

Sushi Nori

Sushi Nori may be all about Japanese fare, but the local resto also has an array of signature poke bowls to offer, such as the Classic (Salmon), Classic (Tuna), Classic (Half), Samba (Salmon), and Samba (Tuna), all priced at P389. Its Aburi, Dreams, and Sweet and Spicy poke bowls are priced at P369. It also has a Chirashi poke bowl (a combination of different raw seafoods) that costs P449. You can even choose if you want a rice or lettuce base.

Sushi Nori has 10 branches across the Philippines, located at Alabang Town Center, General Luna, Siargao, Glorietta 4, Robinsons Place Manila, Rockwell, SM Aura, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, UP Town Center, and W City Center BGC.

You can order its dishes online through its website. You can also order on GrabFood and foodpanda.

Sushi Ninja

Conceptualized by Matthew F. Tanjuakio, a sushi chef graduate of the California Sushi Academy and Tokyo Sushi Academy, Alabang’s Sushi Ninja features a wide variety of Japanese cuisine that is both innovative and authentic, staring with its poke bowls.

Sushi Ninja’s poke bowls, which make use of fresh salmon and tuna, come in five flavors: Maguro Poke (P400), Sake Poke (P385), Mixed Poke (P395), Maguro Miso Poke (P450), and Maguro Roasted Garlic Poke (P435). It also offers additional poke toppings ranging from P10 to P35.

Sushi Ninja is located at Westgate Center Filinvest in Alabang. You can place your order via 09178378744. – Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Lifestyle & Entertainment section.