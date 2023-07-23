Sip back and relax with wine, cheese at Maginhawa’s new spot La Rosa Vino

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – While nursing a glass of wine at home alone one night, Rose Abes found herself at a crossroads. Like many of us during the pandemic, Rose wasn’t sure where her career (or life) was headed – being in marketing and events, Rose’s bread and butter was null in lockdown. She took another sip of her wine, paused, and realized that she was literally holding the answer in her hand – wine not bring her new pandemic-born passion finally to life?

“It’s always been a dream to own something of mine. I manifested this,” Rose told Rappler, proud to announce the opening of her first ever business: neighborhood wine shop La Rosa Vino, located along Maginhawa, Quezon City.

LIGHT AND BRIGHT. The entrance to La Rosa Vino. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

It only took a few months for Rose’s vision to materialize; La Rosa Vino opened in February, shortly after she achieved Level 2 of the international Wine and Spirit Education Trust certification program in 2021. She achieved Level 1 in 2020.

“We are more than just a wine shop; it’s an experience. I built La Rosa Vino to be a cozy nook where wine lovers, beginners, and enthusiasts can unwind, celebrate, and even whine,” Rose said. Inspired by the shop’s logo – a wine glass intertwined with a blooming rose – Rose’s goal for La Rosa Vino’s customers is for “new memories and conversations to ‘bloom'” over a glass of good wine.

Here for a grape time

Think “wine bar” and a dim, intimidating, high-end space may come to mind; most wine bars in the South or around Makati City do have this ambience. However, La Rosa Vino was intentional in steering clear of this setting – Rose wanted a casual, well-lit, and modern neighborhood wine spot where it feels like you’re just chilling at a friend’s house.

“The world of wine should be less exclusive and less intimidating. I just want people to relax and feel welcome here,” Rose said.

WALLS OF WINE. There are quite a lot of options to choose from. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

By luck, Rose found a second floor spot that opened in a new commercial building along Maginhawa. Rose, who is also from QC, specifically wanted to open her wine shop in the foodie-friendly community, also because there aren’t many like it in the area.

OUTDOOR PATIO. Wining with friends al fresco is an option. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

La Rosa Vino has both an intimate indoor space and an outdoor patio that can accommodate 20 guests in total at a time. The walls are filled with shelves upon shelves of all kinds of wines and spirits, grouped by country of origin. The wines are sorted according to Old World Wines and New World Wines (something I had to be briefed about) – the former are wines primarily made in Europe and other regions of the Mediterranean, while the latter are wines from the US, New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and South Africa.

CUSTOMERS. Browsing wines here isn’t intimidating at all. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

You can learn more about their distinctions from Rose herself, who is at her shop almost every day. She is approachable but not overbearing; she is there to assist customers who are in need of guidance regarding which wines to buy, or who simply want to learn more about the art of wine.

The entire curated selection is hand-picked by Rose herself; each brand imported from abroad has been tried, tested, and personally loved by her. She can vouch for every recommendation and even tell you the story behind every bottle. A cute detail are the “Rose’s Favorite!” stickers placed around different shelves.

INDOOR SEATING. Enjoy some vino with friends amidst the stocked shelves. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

When choosing wines, Rose will first ask what your personal preferences are – do you like your wine sweet, light, fruity, full-bodied, or strong? Whatever your answer is, there is no judgment here – Rose has the “perfect bottle” ready for you, as well as the best cheese and cold cuts pairings fit for your choice. La Rosa Vino’s selection is also accessible and inclusive – her wines’ prices range from P700 to P2,000, with rare brands going up to P10,000.

MORE WINE. The range of wines available is impressive. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Even as a non-alcohol girl, I enjoyed being toured around the shop by Rose – the bottles were unlike any I’ve seen at my nearby grocery or deli, which is one factor important to Rose.

Sip, sip, hooray: Our experience

We were a group of four, comfortably seated at the only table inside. Rose asked us about our wine preferences – we enjoy sweet and fruity wines – so Rose brought us a chilled bottle of one of her favorite budget-friendly moscatos – a 2019 The Shy Pig from South Eastern Australia.

2019 THE SHY PIG MOSCATO. This one was sweet, fresh, and not too strong on the alcohol. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

I’m no wine connoisseur, but we all enjoyed this delicate yet vibrant wine very much – it was sweet, fresh, fruity, slightly fizzy, and reminiscent of ripe fruits. The alcoholic content was very manageable; we got to finish the bottle in an hour or less.

2020 ROSAE ARZUAGA ROSE. This one packs more of a punch but still is quite light. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

For our second bottle, Rose recommended a crisp rosé, a 2020 Rosae Arzuaga from Spain. This one had more of an alcoholic punch (13% ABV), still with light, fruity notes but a stronger, medium body than the moscato – almost in the middle of a moscato and red wine.

AROUND THE WORLD. Wines categorized by country of origin. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

During the night, we were taught by Rose how to pour wine, how to “swirl” it properly in the glass, and why it’s best to “wake up” your wine before giving it a sniff and your first sip. She even taught us which vessel is best for which wine, how best to hold your glass, and how to “cheers” appropriately. It was a fun, mini Wine 101 Culture Class that didn’t make us feel “stupid” or uncultured at all.

As the allergic-to-alcohol, designated sober friend, I actually look forward to the cheese and cold cuts the most. Thankfully, alongside the wine, La Rosa Vino also serves mix-and-match charcuterie board options that Rose will curate herself, based on the kinds of wines at your table.

COLD CUTS, CHEESE, AND POTATO CHIPS. No wine session is complete without snacks. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

“When you’re drinking a light wine, it’s best to pair it with mild, creamy cheeses. If it’s a red, for example, go for the strong ones like blue or sharp cheddar,” Rose said.

For our fruity wines, we were given cubes of smoked gouda and gouda Jalapeño to pair, as well as salame milano and jamon serrano. For something sweet, we were served bars of Theo & Philo’s dark and milk chocolate. Everything was of good quality – we even sheepishly asked for seconds. We also had crisp potato chips from Spain in salted and truffle flavors that were equally addictive to snack on.

THEO & PHILO DARK AND MILK CHOCOLATES. Local chocolate can go well with foreign vino. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Wine, cheese, cold cuts, chips, and chika? There’s no better way to spend a Friday night cap with friends.

More in store

Aside from wines, spirits are also available, like whiskey, tequila, gin, and cognac; and craft beers like wheat ale, blond ale, Indian brown ale, and I.P.A. For the cheeses, you can get emmenthal, fontal, or Dutch truffle, and salami napoli, salame oiccante, pancetta arrotala, or turkey ham for the cold cuts.

Aside from enjoying a bottle in-store, La Rosa Vino allows you to bring home your wines, have them delivered, or receive a surprise one every month via subscription. You can also reserve the entire La Rosa Vino space for private events and parties.

BAR SEATING. Nothing wrong with going on a solo wine night. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

La Rosa Vino doesn’t offer “by the glass” options just yet, but Rose said that Unli-Wine Wednesdays are coming up – for just P700+ a head, you can enjoy as many glasses of six different kinds of wine. BTW: all wines are 30% off every Sunday.

Rose plans to open a second branch in the Tomas Morato area, albeit in the far future. As of now, she is focused on building La Rosa Vino’s presence in Maginhawa and expanding the menu to sandwiches, pasta, and hot meals. In the meantime, she encourages everyone to enjoy the winer things in life! – Rappler.com

La Rosa Vino is located at 96 Maginhawa, Teacher’s Village, Diliman, Quezon City. It is open until 11 pm on weekends and 10 pm on weekdays. For more information, you can check out Instagram.