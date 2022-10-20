Love yema? Try yema pastillas by this Manila shop for your sweet tooth cravings

Have you ever tried Yemastillas? These sugar-coated pastillas are filled with a silky yema custard!

MANILA, Philippines – Most Filipinos love yema – the soft, sweet candies wrapped in cellophane – and pastillas, which are sweet and chewy milk-based candies wrapped in paper. Combine these two treats together and you get Yemastillas, a signature best-seller of Manila-based online bakery Le’garcia!

Le’garcia’s yema pastillas, which hail from Taal, Batangas, are thinner and longer than your usual flat, short pastillas. Because it’s so thin, it’s also “crispier” and not as chewy (also because it’s generously coated with white sugar). But truly, it’s what’s inside that counts: within each pastillas is a silky, smooth stream of sweet yema custard (made with egg yolk, condensed milk, and sugar). It’s a deep brown color, so it tastes almost like burnt caramel.

The slim size of each yemastilla is just enough to curb a sweet tooth craving, so having one or two pieces isn’t nakakaumay – it’s actually even addicting! The yemastillas cost P160 for one tub of 15 pieces.

Le’garcia also has other yema-based sweets and pastries to offer – one of them is the black kutsinta with yema dip, which is also a must-try. The chewy, classic kutsinta is dipped into a creamy and addictive yema sauce, and topped with desiccated coconut. 25 pieces costs P150.

There’s also Yema Cheesebread Bites (P305 for a box of 20) and an indulgent Dulce De Leche Cheesecake (P1,099), a homemade, baked, New York-style cheesecake topped with caramel drizzle and chunks of dreamy, creamy leche flan.

Le’garcia’s hub is located at Raxabago, Tondo, Manila. A small bakery founded in 2018, Le’garcia serves a wide variety of cakes, cheesecakes, brownies, graham buckets, cupcakes, and more. Customers can order for delivery via Le’garcia’s Facebook page. – Rappler.com