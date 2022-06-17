Free pampering! For 3 days, this new QC beauty hub is offering free services

MANILA, Philippines – It may sound too good to be true, but it’s not! Newly-opened beauty hub Jeenie in Quezon City is offering all of its beauty services and treatments to the public for free over the weekend, from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19. All you have to do is line up and wait your turn!

Jeenie is a new three-level beauty and wellness clinic that has everything you’d need for a day of beauty and pampering, all under one roof – it’s not just skincare services they offer, but also laser hair removal, manicures, pedicures, non-invasive slimming services, brows, face contouring, whitening, and even IV drip infusions. The first level is dedicated to nail care and foot massages, while the second and third levels’ private rooms cater to treatments that need extra equipment (slimming, laser, IV, etc).

To celebrate the opening of its first location, Jeenie’s free three-day blowout is already underway to guests who had already pre-booked their slots before online. Even though booking slots are already full, walk-in customers can still be accommodated, depending on the treatment availability for that day.

Of course, you can always drop by Jeenie another time and schedule an appointment or package for yourself! At Jeenie, you can get a Hydrafacial Treatment (P4,900), Deep Clean Facial (P1,500), Diamond Peel (P2,500), Microneedling (P4,900), and Carbon Laser Facial (P8,000), and even Eyebrow Tinting (P1,000), Eyebrow Shaping (P250), Lash Extensions (P3,000), and Lash Lift (P2,000).

You can give your body some love too with different kinds of body scrubs (milk honey, almond milk, salt glow, glutathione, lavender). They also have an Infared Sauna Massage Spa Capsule and Magi-Lift Treatments; as well as gel manis, pedias, foot spa, and foot massages. The IV Drips include Cinderella, Snow White, Slimming, and Multivitamin. Basic services are also available like wax hair removal, laser treatments, and even teeth whitening.

Jeenie is located at Arcade 9 at 68 Roces, Don A Roces Avenue, Quezon City. It’s open daily from 10 am to 9 pm. The beauty brand plans to open in more locations soon, such as SM Megamall, BGC, and Greenbelt. – Rappler.com