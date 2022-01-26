Rappler Talk Lifestyle: Trans man Van Vincent Go on the gender transition process

Meet Van, who uses his Youtube channel to share his transition journey as a trans man

MANILA, Philippines – There are still a lot of myths and misconceptions about the transgender experience, including the act of physically transitioning from one gender to another. How do you decide if it’s the right move for you, what kind of steps do you have to take, and how difficult is the process?

In this latest episode of Rappler Talk Lifestyle, Rappler Lifestyle Editor Marguerite de Leon chats with YouTube NextUp 2021 winner Van Vincent Go. Van uses his Youtube channel to share his transition journey as a trans man to raise awareness and advocate for his fellow transgenders.

Catch the interview here at 6 pm on Wednesday, January 26. – Rappler.com