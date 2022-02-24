[Kitchen 143] 5 tools to help you practice mindful parenting and raise positive kids

It’s almost the end of February, and while resolutions have either stuck or gone out the window, many parents are ready to welcome the summer as it is fast approaching. The end of another school year with online distance learning could not come soon enough, but there is still time to invest in some helpful lessons. Parenting is not an easy task by any means, and shifting gears to address the hardest, yet most gratifying job in the world, to provide opportunities for positive learning and parenting, can help alleviate frustrating situations that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Here are five tools to help nurture a positive mindset in your children and aid in the challenges of parenting.

Happy, Healthy, Wealthy, & Wise

HAPPY. This proudly Pinoy journal is the collaborative effort between two mommas on a mission for mindfulness and can be purchased at https://likhacreations.com/ for P899. Courtesy of Likha Creations

Building on characters from the Out of the World Adventure story, this journal walks kids and tweens through lessons that will build character, foster creativity, and spark conversations that will help process how they make decisions and feel their feelings.

Working on this journal with your child, and taking about 2-3 weeks for each topic, will allow for time to bond and progress in understanding.

Dare to Be Courageous, Creative, and Grateful

DARE. Viviamo Dare to Be Cards are available at https://crazyaboutpaper.com for P455. Courtesy of Crazy About Paper

These decks are a great way for teens and parents to come together for quick reminders that provide contemplative opportunities while connecting to center. Pulling these cards when looking to center yourself as a parent, or with your teen to process feelings, can be provide journaling prompts, points of reflection and affirmation, and of course, gratitude.

Users can pick cards at random, or work through the questions and prompts sequentially to build on skills and awareness along the way.

L.I.G.H.T. Affirmation Cards

LIGHT. Green Mama Andie Reloza has been coming up with natural products for home, lifestyle, and wellness, and it is no surprise that she has brought her mindful mothering to the products she offers her clients. L.I.G.H.T. Affirmation Cards are available at https://greenmamaph.com. Courtesy of Green Mama

Green Mama products are perfect for the mindful parent who is just as discerning about how they clean their homes as they are with their health and wellness. Inspired by her daughters, Andie Reloza created all-natural alternatives to caring for her home. This passion eventually became her small business, which expanded to skincare and wellness products that are safe for the whole family.

Bedtime Meditations for Kids

BEDTIME. Bedtime does not have to be a battle. Bedtime Meditations for Kids is only one part of what CorysConsciousLiving YouTube channel has to offer parents during this quiet time. Available on https://www.amazon.com.

Taking inspiration from her YouTube channel, which has been around since 2012, Cory uses yoga, meditation, and breathwork to calm children down and get them ready for their bedtime routine. Teaching kids how to self soothe, center, and use guided imagery at an early age is the beginnings of mindful mastery.

Big Life Journal

BIG. Starting as young as 5 years old, the Big Life Journal is available for three different age groups at https://biglifejournal.com/. Courtesy of Big Life Journal

Taking the Growth Mindset in parenting, and providing options that nurture growth, self-esteem, and resilience, this set of journals span from ages 5 years old to teenagers. Offering parents and educators support through master classes, worksheets, and audio books empowers Big Life Journal kiddos to make better decisions.

Mindfulness for motherhood in motion

Support in parenting little ones to be mindful, and resources for kids to utilize on their own, are plentiful and constructive. Reminders for both kids and parents can be found in both hard and soft copies to be used together. Partners in the parenting journey that can take the time to invest in themselves and parenting tools can do so with empathy, understanding, and compassion. Following Instagram accounts like @conscious.parenting , @raisegoodkids, @highlysensitivefamily, and @wordsof_emmaheaphy can provide inspiration and daily reminders that will set the tone for the challenging situations we face in our parenting journey. – Rappler.com