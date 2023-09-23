Meet Jo Sebastian, the dietitian healing people’s relationships with food 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re an avid TikTok user, you’ve most likely heard the saying “You always deserve to eat” at least once while scrolling through your For You Page. To some, it may sound like a rather strange piece of advice, especially when taken out of context.

However, for many young Filipinos struggling with disordered eating, that single five-word line became the stepping stone to healing their rocky relationship with food – and we have registered dietitian-slash-content creator Jo Sebastian to thank for that.

Jo wanted that tagline to serve as a comforting reminder for her viewers, most especially because she needed to hear it herself when she was younger.

“Some people might misconstrue this as [eating] whatever you want and [not caring] about your health. But for me it’s really about when you give yourself permission. That’s when you’re able to take care of yourself and nourish yourself because you’re coming from a place of kindness rather than fear, shame, and guilt,” she said.

With her unique approach to nutrition, Jo has rightfully managed to establish herself as everyone’s “safe space to eat” – allowing her to amass over 175,000 followers on TikTok with her colorful videos and reassuring spirit.

Realigning perspectives and finding her calling

Jo has always been drawn to shooting and editing videos, so combining her love for nutrition information and content creation was second nature to her. She even started out as a fashion and beauty creator prior to focusing more on nutrition-related content.

But before she dedicated herself to championing accessible nutrition, she, too, had a complicated relationship with food. Having done ballet from the age of six until she was 16 years old, Jo was exposed early on to a culture that valued the numbers on the scale above all else. This prompted her to pursue her degree in BS Community Nutrition at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

“I was doing a lot of restrictive diets. I mainly wanted to search about nutrition from a ‘how do I lose weight’ perspective…. I constantly feared food for most of my life at that point,” she shared.

While Jo’s interest in nutrition was initially rooted in weight loss, it eventually evolved into a steadfast desire to help people develop feasible eating habits backed by scientifically proven information.

On TikTok and YouTube, the licensed dietitian produces easily digestible videos about debunking common nutrition-related myths, and, interestingly, how she eats fast food as a dietitian. The latter, which has now turned into a full-fledged series, acknowledges that preparing a balanced meal isn’t always possible on busy days.

We then reach for fast food simply because it’s convenient — and that’s not a bad thing. Rather than completely restricting yourself from consuming these meals, Jo encourages you to add to them instead. For instance, if you’re having chicken and rice, you can balance it out by adding to it a fiber source like broccoli.

“My goal is really just to make nutrition more accessible because inflation, accessibility, all of these things, make it hard for us to feed ourselves in the ‘healthy way’ that we see online,” Jo said. “So I just make it a little bit more relatable to what we usually see and show that it doesn’t have to be so complicated all the time.”

When health and fun co-exist

Additionally, Jo tries her best to change the perspectives we’ve come to internalize when it comes to eating certain foods. For instance, she urges people to honor their cravings instead of avoiding them.

“When we’re craving a lot of sweets and we [judge] ourselves, na, ‘I’m craving sweets again. This is my last day to eat it,’ that would be what causes you to continuously crave it,” she explained. “So ask and understand – why am I constantly craving sweets? Am I eating enough? Am I maybe restricting these sweets that’s why I end up wanting it more? Or do I just want a new taste or flavor [so] I’m looking for something that I actually enjoy?”

Notably, much of the mindset shifts that Jo encourages people to take come from the prevalence of toxic comments that carelessly get thrown around in Filipino culture. While remarks like “Uy, parang tumataba ka (Hey, it seems like you’re gaining weight)” are usually made with good intentions, it most certainly holds enough power to hurt whoever you’re telling that to.

In the long run, all it does is negatively impact a person’s relationship with food and their body – so much so that even skipping meals has alarmingly become something people strive to do nowadays. But Jo fights to make her content stand out among the sea of videos that promote harmful dietary practices by breaking down facts and illustrating them with her own struggles.

This has allowed her to help people who share the same struggles realize that being healthy and having fun can co-exist. “We often think that health has to be complicated and difficult but it really doesn’t have to be, and I think that allows us to be more realistic.”

Circling back to her ‘why’

It’s clear that Jo’s videos have done wonders for those who watch them. The dietitian expressed joy over receiving numerous comments and messages from viewers telling her how much she has contributed to improving their relationship with food and their bodies. Surprisingly, however, it’s a sight she has yet to fully process.

“It feels scary at certain times just because of the pressure, but it also feels very validating in the sense that at least I know that I’m doing something right when it comes to the message that I want to put out there,” she explained.

She has not only made a difference in the lives of her viewers, she has also tremendously changed things for the one person that made her embark on this journey in the first place: her younger self.

“If I could say anything to that version [of myself], it’s that no matter what you look like, no matter what you’re struggling with, what’s important is that you are living your life to the fullest. And struggling with your relationship with food in your body is holding you back,” Jo shared.

As Jo continues her practice as a dietitian, her younger self also heals from the thought that she is now doing so much to help others who bear the same difficulties. – Rappler.com