Excited for 2023? Check out these New Year’s Eve parties in the metro

NEW YEAR. Quezon City ushers in 2022 with a 10-minute grand fireworks display at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

Still got no plans for New Year's Eve? Here are some places you could go to!

MANILA, Philippines – After spending the past two New Year holidays in the comforts of our own homes, many are looking forward to spending the last few hours of 2022 out and about, and ushering in 2023 with a bang.

If you’re thinking of spicing up your New Year celebration, we’ve listed down several countdown parties around the metro that will surely give you good music, good food, and even better company. Here are some of them:

Eastwood City

Eastwood City is promising a bigger and brighter celebration as it marks the return of its annual New Year countdown.

The free-for-all event will feature live musical performances, merchandise, and even mall-wide deals and promotions on dining and shopping.

Eastwood City’s “Rock To New Year’s Eve” concert will start at 9 pm of December 31, and will feature performances from Christian Bautista, Lola Amour, Yeng Constantino, and Zack Tabudlo.

When midnight rolls around, attendees will be treated to a simultaneous fireworks display, the traditional Eastwood City Star Drop, and a special Bubble Shower.

The celebration will also continue at an after-party at the Fuente Circle.

Okada Manila

With the theme “Spectaculary Stellar,” Okada Manila has lined up several activities, including a fireworks display and live concerts.

Admission to Okada’s The Garden is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 6 pm of December 31. Meanwhile, other venues – Cove Manila, Chairman’s Lounge, and The Fountain Stage – will be ticketed.

Guests at the Grand Ballroom can enjoy performances from Arnel Pineda, KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde, and Liezel Garcia. A special countdown will happen at Okada’s The Fountain deck, where the event will be top billed by singers Sam Concepcion and Elha Nympha. Partygoers can also enjoy Cove Manila’s “2023 ’TIL INFINITY” countdown party.

Bonifacio Global City

If you’d rather have a street party, why not welcome 2023 with some of the country’s biggest stars at Bonifacio Global City?

The free outdoor celebration at 5th Avenue will begin with a Mass on December 31, 6 pm, before performances start at 8 pm. Artists lined up for the evening include Ebe Dancel, Bamboo, Morisette, and Sarah Geronimo.

Fairmont Makati

For those who prefer a relaxing staycation, you can still participate in the New Year festivities because Fairmont Makati is holding a countdown party at its Fairmont Lounge starting December 31, 7 pm.

With rates starting at P2,500 per person, attendees can “indulge in a specially curated chef’s platter, paired with a welcome cocktail and a glass of sparkling wine.”

Reservation and prepayment are required, and will be on a “first come/paid, first served” basis.

Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Groove along as Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila prepared “The Best is Yet to Come 2023,” a countdown party drawing inspiration from K-pop powerhouse BTS!

It will feature performances from Merjohn Lagaya, a Filipino violinist who performed in a BTS concert in 2017, and P-pop acts 4th Impact and VXON.

Attendees can also enjoy a feast of international specialties, including dishes from countries which BTS members have visited. There’ll be free-flowing purple cocktails, soju and soju mixes, beer, iced tea, and soda. Rates start at P7,777 per person.

– Rappler.com