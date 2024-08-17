Mothering! Olympians who are also supermoms 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

These strong women balance their love for their sport and their dedication to family in beautiful ways

MANILA, Philippines – What can’t moms do?

These well-known Olympians and female athletes prove that being a supermom is a feat to be proud of, inside and out.

The training to qualify for the Olympics is painstakingly hard, especially for mothers who need to balance their time and energy between being legends in the sports arena, and mothers in their household.

The Paris Olympics 2024 have bore witness to many inspiring stories, but it’s about time to put the spotlight on the hardworking matriarchs who have chosen to compete while pregnant or while taking care of their young.

Did you know that thanks to the support of American track and field athlete Allyson Felix – who has 11 Olympic medals to her name, 7 of which are gold – the first-ever nursery in the Olympics was introduced in Paris this year?

“I am very proud that we succeeded in bringing this childcare project to life in partnership with Pampers at the Paris 2024 Olympics,” Felix, who is also a mother, told Vogue France in an exclusive interview.

“Located in the heart of the Olympic Village, it is a space where athletes and their families can come to spend time together and escape from the pressure of the Olympic Games.”

Inspired by this list made by baby product brand TWELVElittle, we put together our own article to honor the moms who literally mothered during the Paris Olympics 2024!

Clarisse Bogdanna Agbegnenou

The amazing thing about this athlete is not just the fact that she was born premature and had to fight at birth to survive. Now 31, judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou not only won the bronze medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics, but a mother too, bringing young daughter Athena with her.

In the mixed team judo, Agbegnenou won the Gold medal when she was only 21. Ten years ago, she had her first World Championship title.

Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors

After bagging gold in the women’s rowing double sculls, Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors went straight to where their kids were to commemorate their win with a hug.

“It’s incredibly special,” shared Francis. “Raising kids isn’t easy. It takes a village, and we’ve had that whole village behind us this whole way. It only makes that much more special. Even just the fact that our families are here, let alone our kids, and our kids get to see this legacy now.”

Brittney Griner

Just a month before the Olympics, American basketball player Brittney Griner was busy welcoming son Bash to the world.

The new mother shares that it “sucks” to make the decision of leaving behind her newborn. The six-time WNBA all-star won her third Olympic gold in Paris, following campaigns in Rio and Tokyo in previous Olympics.

Nada Hafez

There is no such thing as “too pregnant” when Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez showed up in the Olympics with a 7-month old baby bump which she calls as “carrying a little Olympian.”

“My baby and I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical and emotional,” Hafez wrote on her Instagram. “The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it.”

Naomi Osaka

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has been advocating for parental rights in the United States. She’s a parent herself, welcoming daughter Shai in July 2023.

The four-time Grand Slam champion had a surprise early exit in the Olympics, and of said she needs to learn to win again. Naomi told Women’s Health in April: “I just want to be a good role model for [Shai], and I want her to be proud of me.”

Breanna Stewart

After fetching her country the Olympic gold medal in women’s basketball, Stewart celebrated by her 4-member family’s side.

Little Ruby Mae, 3, and Theo Josep, 10 months, were in the arena with partner Marta Xargay when she played against France and won.

Ruby Mae even celebrated her birthday in Paris, just a few days before Stewart’s finals game.

Yaylagul Ramazanova

Ramazanova took part in the archery competition, all the while carrying a 6-and-a-half month baby in her womb.

“I am proud to represent my homeland as the first Azerbaijani in this sport, and the support I have received from you made me very happy,” Ramazanova captioned in her recent Instagram post where her bump and courage clearly shows.

Kim Ye-Ji

She went viral for a reason. Kim Ye-Ji and her “cool aura” won the silver medal in women’s 10m air pistol contest while carrying the elephant stuffed toy of her young daughter.

The 31-year old shooter has been representing Korea, having recently won Gold at the Baku World Cup 2024 for 25m Pistol and Silver at 10m Pistol.

Keesja Gofers

Australian water polo athlete, Keesja Gofers, is no stranger to winning. In Paris, she added a silver medal to her resume.

“OLYMPIC SILVER MEDAL with my golden girl,” Gofers wrote. “Proud is an understatement.”

In another Instagram post, the athlete-mom shared how it was like to be one of the first ones to use the Olympic Nursery.

“It makes such a difference to have a space that is specifically set up, and really thoughtfully set up, to engage and play with my daughter,” she said.

Helen Glover

Moments after rowing her team to get the silver medal in the Women’s coxless four rowing contest, Glover was showered with love by her three children. She has three kids with husband Steve Backshall namely Logan, 6, and 4-year old twins, Kit and Willow.

She shared two photos wearing the medal with her three kids, with the caption: “That’s what it’s about. These three little ones sharing the moment. Thank you SO MUCH everyone for all your amazing support.”

Before the competition began, Glover showed her appreciation for the inauguration of the Olympic Village where she can she can see them “waving and cheering in Paris.”

Auriane Mallo-Breton

On the list of moms who celebrated with their young ones after winning is Auriane Mallo Breton. She shared a heartwarming moment after winning Silver with her son.

At present, Breton has two Silver medals to her name which come as no surprise considering that her two brothers and father are known fencers.

Paige Crozon

At 30 years old, 3×3 hooper Crozon manages to balance being an Olympian and a single mom.

Representing Canada and the beauty of motherhood, Paige Crozon took her 5-year old daughter Poppy every day to practice.

“I started playing [3×3] when Poppy was eight months old and I’m very fortunate to have her along with me every step of the way. It’s included so many hours of her and I being in the gym and I think as a result she’s excited about sports and passionate about basketball,” Crozon, a single mother, said in a CBC Sports article.

Crozon started her career 2019, and was part of the team that won the FIBA 3×3 women’s series in 2022 and 2023.

After a strong showing, her Canadian squad was eventually beat by the US for the bronze.

Estavana Polman

32-year old Dutch handball player Estava Polman shows that it’s okay to take a break, as she shared a sweet moment with her daughter during the Netherlands vs. France game.

“I hope my daughter will like sport, too,” Polman stated in an interview. “If not, also fine. If she wants to be a dancer or wants to do something else, I don’t care. I’ll go with her anywhere.”

In 2019, Polman was named the Most Valuable Player after winning the World Championships.

– with reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern. She is taking up English language studies at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.

This story was vetted by the editor.