LIST: 6 playgrounds around PH to heal your inner child

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For the kids and kids at heart – let loose and have fun with your friends at these interactive playgrounds and gaming areas!

MANILA, Philippines – In case you missed it: playgrounds aren’t just for kids – they’re also for the kids at heart!

Stressed out and in need of a break from adulting? Anyone can benefit from spending an hour or two at interactive playgrounds and themed gaming areas, where you can let loose, laugh, get active, win games, and have some wholesome fun with friends and family.

Here’s a list of “adult playgrounds” you can visit around the Philippines for that much-needed dopamine boost!

The Fun Roof

Located in the party district of Poblacion, Makati City, the concept of The Fun Roof is already in its name.

Think booze, balls, and bomb music! Poblacion’s biggest rooftop bar is a weekend must-visit for barkadas or colleagues after work.

It has a stylishly neon playground with a gaming area of bowling lanes, crazy golf, a batting cage, extreme basketball, target hitting, and more. You can enjoy a cocktail and bar chow in one of the themed cabanas or on the Rooftop Carousel, which gives you a rotating view of the city’s skyline. A cabana can hold up to 8-10 guests.

Gootopia

Ready to get slimed? In the quirky, messy, and wonderful world of Gootopia, adults can take part in crazy obstacles and fun challenges – you can even bring home a Slime Kit if you win the challenges. It’s all in GOO-d fun!

Guests can reserve a slot at Gootopia’s branches in SM Mall of Asia, SM North, and SM Fairview, for P699 per head. Walk-ins have to pay P799.

You can ride a human-sized wrecking ball, or make your own slime at the Slime Lab! You can avoid slimes in the Slime Pool, or flex those muscles and hang on to poles in the Slime Tower Challenge. See how fast you can catch balls and sticks in the Goonado and Goo Catcher, or test your flexibility at the laser maze Slime Spy.

SuperPark Philippines

Hailing from Finland, the happiest country in the world, Filipinos are in for a good and active time at SuperPark Philippines.

You can shoot hoops at game arenas, rock climb, bounce off a giant bag jump, and jump on a gigantic trampoline. There’s also an option to crawl in tunnels and slip down slides at Adventure City. Technology and movement combine at the Rockball and iWall areas.

SuperPark Philippines has branches in SuperPark Eastwood and SuperPark McKinley. A P650 ticket is good for two hours of play.

Roller Disco

Ready, set, skate! The retro-themed disco skating rink in Fisher Mall, Quezon Avenue just opened a second branch in Malabon. It’s not exactly a “playground,” but it does provide active fun!

Roller Disco is known for its colorful interiors and roller skating training classes that start at P150. The engineered wood floor allows guests to skate smoothly and worry-free because of its durability.

The whole area encourages freestyle skating with friends, complete with funky lights and music!

Dream Lab

It’s never too late to learn and experience new things! Located at Ayala Malls Circuit Makati, Dream Lab is the “biggest business simulation playground” where kids and adults can try out different entrepreneurial activities.

Open from Monday to Sunday, Dream Lab’s rates start at P899 where you can spend an entire day visiting government agencies, making keychains, and even shopping. You can even make your own pizza or bake your own cake at the innovation labs.

Super Challenger

Davao City is home to Super Challenger, the first indoor adventure park in the region.

Test your endurance with exhilarating slides, huge trampolines, and wall climbing, while burning some calories at the challenging obstacle courses. Guests are made to wear safety gear at all times!

Super Challenger also has a buffet for your post-exercise hunger, where fruits, meats, and coolers are available. – with reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern. She’s taking up English language studies at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology.