PSA, southies! Big Bad Wolf is heading to Alabang for the first time

Wolfie is on his way to the south, so here's what to expect this August!

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, bookworms from the south! The country’s biggest book sale will be heading to Alabang for the first time from August 23 to September 1 at the Filinvest Tent Alabang.

Entrance is free. The sale will be open from 10 am to 12 midnight daily.

Big Bad Wolf in Alabang will be offering over two million books of various genres at massively discounted prices, aiming to promote literacy and a love for reading among different local communities. Founded in 2009 by Andrew Yap and Jacqueline Ng, Big Bad Wolf began in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a mission to make books more affordable and accessible.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has toured 15 countries and 37 cities, including locations in Asia such as Malaysia, Cambodia, Manila, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Indonesia. The company has also expanded its reach to countries outside the Asia Pacific, including Tanzania, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates.

Big Bad Wolf held its latest runs at PARQUAL Mall, Aseana City in May, at Glorietta Activity Center in June, and at the Trinoma Activity Center from August 7 to 15 – the sale’s Quezon City debut. – Rappler.com