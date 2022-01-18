Booksale goes online! Here’s how to order books for delivery

The local bookstore chain has finally gone digital for Metro Manila customers looking for their newest read from home

MANILA, Philippines – Heads-up, bookworms – Booksale has gone digital! Metro Manila customers can now order books directly from the bookstore chain online and have them delivered the next day.

In a Monday, January 17 Facebook post, Booksale said that customers may send them a message on Facebook Messenger to inquire about the titles available. Once your order is completed, payment is done via GCash. Once payment is confirmed, delivery will be set for the next day by Booksale, with the customer shouldering the shipping fee.

Customers can also reserve their orders ahead of time for up to three days and schedule an in-store pick-up at any of Booksale’s Metro Manila branches. They can either pay in-store or online before pick-up. Booksale’s online hours are from 10 am to 7 pm daily.

The local bookstore chain, which sells low-priced and previously-owned books and publications, is all about “making reading affordable.” They have branches in Makati City, Taguig City, Pasay City, Manila, Muntinlupa City, San Juan City, Valenzuela City, Mandaluyong City, Paranaque City, Las Pinas City, Malabon City, and Quezon City. They also have stores in the Visayas and Mindanao.

In August, Booksale announced that they were available on Shopee. – Rappler.com