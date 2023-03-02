Literature
LOOK: Filipino writer Paz Marquez Benitez is featured as Google Doodle

DOODLE. Google pays tribute to 'Dead Stars' writer Paz Marquez Benitez.

The doodle celebrates the 129th birth anniversary of the author of 'Dead Stars'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino writer Paz Marquez Benitez is featured in a Google Doodle to celebrate her 129th birth anniversary.

The doodle shows Benitez against a backdrop of stars – a callback to her most famous work, “Dead Stars,” which is the first-ever Filipino modern short story in English.

Written in 1925, the story follows a bachelor, Alfredo Salazar, who finds his passion for his fiancée Esperanza fading as he falls in love with a young woman named Julia Salas. 

While essentially a love story, it is also considered an allegory criticizing the effects of American imperialism on the Philippines, and how it comes at the cost of Filipino heritage.

Aside from being a writer, Benitez was also a professor at the University of the Philippines, retiring in 1951. She also played a role in pushing for education for women, founding what is now the Philippine Women’s University.

The doodle can be viewed of March 3 on google.com. – Rappler.com

