FULL LIST: Winners, Palanca Awards 2022

MANILA, Philippines – After a two-year hiatus, the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature returned with its 70th edition on Wednesday, November 30.
This year, 59 writers were honored across 22 writing categories, including the bi-annual Novel and Novela categories. Twenty-eight winners were first-time awardees.
UP Film Institute professor emeritus Nicanor Tiongson was this year’s guest of honor and speaker.
Established in 1950, the Palanca Awards was named after businessman and philanthropist Don Carlos Palanca Sr. and “seeks to cultivate Philippine Literature by providing incentives for writers and serving as a treasury of these litery gems.” It is one of the most prominent literary awards in the Philippines.
See the full list of winners here:
Kabataan Division
Kabataan Sanaysay
1st Prize – Glorious Zavannah Exylin C. Alesna, Pamimintana
2nd Prize – Hansly Kendrich C. Saw, Ang Larong Naipanalo Ko
3rd Prize – John Clarence D. Espedido, Mga Bantas ang Nagsilbi kong Guro
Kabataan Essay
1st Prize – Glorious Zahara Exylin C. Alesna, Home is a Bowl of Warm Soup
2nd Prize – Jenine A. Santos, Covid-19 is My Alter Ego
3rd Prize – Gavin Micah T. Herrera, The Social Pandemic
Filipino Division
Maikling Kuwento
1st Prize – Charmaine M. Lasar, Ang Value ng X Kapag Choppy si Mam
2nd Prize – Abegail E. Pariente, Barangay Alitaptap
3rd Prize – Alec Joshua B. Paradeza, Kung sa Bawat Pagtawag ay Pagtawid sa Dagat
Maikling Kuwentong Pambata
1st Prize – Mark Norman S. Boquiren, Si VeRaptor1 Laban kay Trolakuz
2nd Prize – Wilfredo Farrales Sarangaya, Balong Batsit, ang Bidang Bulilit at Bayaning Bulinggit
3rd Prize – Benedick N. Damaso, Mirasol para kay Lola Sol
Sanaysay
1st Prize – Venice Kayla Dacanay Delica, Kung Magkapalad Ka’t Mangmang
2nd Prize – Jhon Lester P. Sandigan, Tatlong Pancit Canton
3rd Prize – Nathaniel R. Alcantara, Isang Dekadang Kontrata sa Piling ng mga Mikrobyo
Tula
1st Prize – Ralph Lorenz G. Fonte, Uyayi ng mga Patay na Buwan
2nd Prize – Enrique S. Villasis, Pintula
3rd Prize – Sonny C. Sendon, Mga Anino sa Guho at iba pang mga tula
Tula Para sa Mga Bata
1st Prize – Christian R. Vallez, Tula, Tula, Paano ka Ginawa?
2nd Prize – Rebecca T. Anonuevo, Ale Bangbang
3rd Prize – Ninia H. dela Cruz, Mga Pahina sa Alaala ng Nanay
Dulang May Isang Yugto
1st Prize – Andrew Bonifacio L. Clete, Punks Not Dead
2nd Prize – Layeta P. Bucoy, Dance of the Foolies
3rd Prize – Ryan Machado, Huling Haraya nina Ischia at Emeteria
Dulang Ganap ang Haba
1st Prize – Joshua Lim So, Mga Silid ng Unos: Tomo Uno
2nd Prize – Rodolfo C. Vera, Anak Datu
3rd Prize – Steven Prince C. Fernandez, Badung
Dulang Pampelikula
1st Prize – Avelino Mark C. Balmes, Jr., Amoy Pulbos
2nd Prize – Noreen Besmar Capili, DOS
3rd Prize – Ehdison M. Dimen, Ang Pananalangin sa Getsemani
Regional Division
Short Story – Cebuano
1st Prize – Noel P. Tuazon, Barang
2nd Prize – Manu Avenido, Ikigai
3rd Prize – Januar E. Yap, John Wayne ug ang Goldfish kong Inahan
Short Story – Hiligaynon
1st Prize – Peter Solis Nery, Ang Macatol Kag Ang “Queen of Relief”
2nd Prize – Early Sol A. Gadong, Malipayon nga Katapusan
3rd Prize – Ritchie D. Pagunsan, Esperanza
Short Story – Ilokano
1st Prize – Oswald Ancheta Valente, Ti Kimat Ken Ti Silag
2nd Prize – Remedios S. Tabelisma-Aguillon, Ti Ubing
3rd Prize – Rodolfo D. Agatep Jr., Karton
English Division
Short Story
1st Prize – Ian Rosales Casocot, Ceferina in Apartment 2G
2nd Prize – Exie Abola, Ardor
3rd Prize – Hammed Bolotaolo, The Money Changer
Short Story for Children
1st Prize – NO WINNER
2nd Prize – Elyrah L. Salanga-Torralba, Cloud Keeper
3rd Prize – Heather Ann Ferrer Pulido, My Grandma who lives in Half a House
Essay
1st Prize – Alfonso Tomas P. Araullo, Letter from Tawi-Tawi
2nd Prize – Michaela Sarah De Leon, Filipino Millennial Monomyth
3rd Prize – Alexandra Francesca A. Bichara, The Helmsman’s Daughter
Poetry
1st Prize – Ramil Digal Gulle, Bol-anon Prodigal
2nd Prize – Soleil David, A Few Dawns from now, A Sunfish
3rd Prize – Lawrence Anthony R. Bernabe, The Blueline
Poetry Written for Children
1st Prize – Elyrah L. Salanga-Torralba, An Empty Chair in the Corner
2nd Prize – Peter Solis Nery, Picnic, Symphony and other concepts a 4th Grader needs to know
3rd Prize – NO WINNER
One-Act Play
1st Prize – Ronald S. Covar, The Cave Dwellers
2nd Prize – Bonifacio P. Ilagan, Salvaged Eman
3rd Prize – Maria Kristine B. Roxas-Miller, Agencia Feliz
Full-length Play
1st Prize – Layeta P. Bucoy, Orgullo Compound
2nd Prize – Jay Mariano Crisostomo IV, Black Bordello
3rd Prize – Dustin Edward D. Celestino, The Lost Filipino Patriots of America
Novel
Grand Prize – Raymundo T. Pandan, Jr, Bittersweetland
Special Prize – Alvin Dela Serna Lopez, 1762
Nobela
Grand Prize (Pangunahing Gantimpala) – Khavn, ANTIMARCOS
Special Prize (Natatanging Gantimpala) – Edgar Calabia Samar, Teorya ng Unang Panahon
