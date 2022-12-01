FULL LIST: Winners, Palanca Awards 2022

PALANCA AWARDS. The awards honors Filipino writers across 22 writing categories.

The literary awards return after a two-year hiatus

MANILA, Philippines – After a two-year hiatus, the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature returned with its 70th edition on Wednesday, November 30.

This year, 59 writers were honored across 22 writing categories, including the bi-annual Novel and Novela categories. Twenty-eight winners were first-time awardees.

UP Film Institute professor emeritus Nicanor Tiongson was this year’s guest of honor and speaker.

Established in 1950, the Palanca Awards was named after businessman and philanthropist Don Carlos Palanca Sr. and “seeks to cultivate Philippine Literature by providing incentives for writers and serving as a treasury of these litery gems.” It is one of the most prominent literary awards in the Philippines.

See the full list of winners here:

Kabataan Division

Kabataan Sanaysay

1st Prize – Glorious Zavannah Exylin C. Alesna, Pamimintana

2nd Prize – Hansly Kendrich C. Saw, Ang Larong Naipanalo Ko

3rd Prize – John Clarence D. Espedido, Mga Bantas ang Nagsilbi kong Guro

Kabataan Essay

1st Prize – Glorious Zahara Exylin C. Alesna, Home is a Bowl of Warm Soup

2nd Prize – Jenine A. Santos, Covid-19 is My Alter Ego

3rd Prize – Gavin Micah T. Herrera, The Social Pandemic

Filipino Division

Maikling Kuwento

1st Prize – Charmaine M. Lasar, Ang Value ng X Kapag Choppy si Mam

2nd Prize – Abegail E. Pariente, Barangay Alitaptap

3rd Prize – Alec Joshua B. Paradeza, Kung sa Bawat Pagtawag ay Pagtawid sa Dagat

Maikling Kuwentong Pambata

1st Prize – Mark Norman S. Boquiren, Si VeRaptor1 Laban kay Trolakuz

2nd Prize – Wilfredo Farrales Sarangaya, Balong Batsit, ang Bidang Bulilit at Bayaning Bulinggit

3rd Prize – Benedick N. Damaso, Mirasol para kay Lola Sol

Sanaysay

1st Prize – Venice Kayla Dacanay Delica, Kung Magkapalad Ka’t Mangmang

2nd Prize – Jhon Lester P. Sandigan, Tatlong Pancit Canton

3rd Prize – Nathaniel R. Alcantara, Isang Dekadang Kontrata sa Piling ng mga Mikrobyo

Tula

1st Prize – Ralph Lorenz G. Fonte, Uyayi ng mga Patay na Buwan

2nd Prize – Enrique S. Villasis, Pintula

3rd Prize – Sonny C. Sendon, Mga Anino sa Guho at iba pang mga tula

Tula Para sa Mga Bata

1st Prize – Christian R. Vallez, Tula, Tula, Paano ka Ginawa?

2nd Prize – Rebecca T. Anonuevo, Ale Bangbang

3rd Prize – Ninia H. dela Cruz, Mga Pahina sa Alaala ng Nanay

Dulang May Isang Yugto

1st Prize – Andrew Bonifacio L. Clete, Punks Not Dead

2nd Prize – Layeta P. Bucoy, Dance of the Foolies

3rd Prize – Ryan Machado, Huling Haraya nina Ischia at Emeteria

Dulang Ganap ang Haba

1st Prize – Joshua Lim So, Mga Silid ng Unos: Tomo Uno

2nd Prize – Rodolfo C. Vera, Anak Datu

3rd Prize – Steven Prince C. Fernandez, Badung

Dulang Pampelikula

1st Prize – Avelino Mark C. Balmes, Jr., Amoy Pulbos

2nd Prize – Noreen Besmar Capili, DOS

3rd Prize – Ehdison M. Dimen, Ang Pananalangin sa Getsemani

Regional Division

Short Story – Cebuano

1st Prize – Noel P. Tuazon, Barang

2nd Prize – Manu Avenido, Ikigai

3rd Prize – Januar E. Yap, John Wayne ug ang Goldfish kong Inahan

Short Story – Hiligaynon

1st Prize – Peter Solis Nery, Ang Macatol Kag Ang “Queen of Relief”

2nd Prize – Early Sol A. Gadong, Malipayon nga Katapusan

3rd Prize – Ritchie D. Pagunsan, Esperanza

Short Story – Ilokano

1st Prize – Oswald Ancheta Valente, Ti Kimat Ken Ti Silag

2nd Prize – Remedios S. Tabelisma-Aguillon, Ti Ubing

3rd Prize – Rodolfo D. Agatep Jr., Karton

English Division

Short Story

1st Prize – Ian Rosales Casocot, Ceferina in Apartment 2G

2nd Prize – Exie Abola, Ardor

3rd Prize – Hammed Bolotaolo, The Money Changer

Short Story for Children

1st Prize – NO WINNER

2nd Prize – Elyrah L. Salanga-Torralba, Cloud Keeper

3rd Prize – Heather Ann Ferrer Pulido, My Grandma who lives in Half a House

Essay

1st Prize – Alfonso Tomas P. Araullo, Letter from Tawi-Tawi

2nd Prize – Michaela Sarah De Leon, Filipino Millennial Monomyth

3rd Prize – Alexandra Francesca A. Bichara, The Helmsman’s Daughter

Poetry

1st Prize – Ramil Digal Gulle, Bol-anon Prodigal

2nd Prize – Soleil David, A Few Dawns from now, A Sunfish

3rd Prize – Lawrence Anthony R. Bernabe, The Blueline

Poetry Written for Children

1st Prize – Elyrah L. Salanga-Torralba, An Empty Chair in the Corner

2nd Prize – Peter Solis Nery, Picnic, Symphony and other concepts a 4th Grader needs to know

3rd Prize – NO WINNER

One-Act Play

1st Prize – Ronald S. Covar, The Cave Dwellers

2nd Prize – Bonifacio P. Ilagan, Salvaged Eman

3rd Prize – Maria Kristine B. Roxas-Miller, Agencia Feliz

Full-length Play

1st Prize – Layeta P. Bucoy, Orgullo Compound

2nd Prize – Jay Mariano Crisostomo IV, Black Bordello

3rd Prize – Dustin Edward D. Celestino, The Lost Filipino Patriots of America

Novel

Grand Prize – Raymundo T. Pandan, Jr, Bittersweetland

Special Prize – Alvin Dela Serna Lopez, 1762

Nobela

Grand Prize (Pangunahing Gantimpala) – Khavn, ANTIMARCOS

Special Prize (Natatanging Gantimpala) – Edgar Calabia Samar, Teorya ng Unang Panahon

– Rappler.com