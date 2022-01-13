Fully Booked to close 3 branches permanently

Three of the bookstore chain's Metro Manila branches will be 'forever closing their doors' on these dates

MANILA, Philippines – Fully Booked has announced that three of their Metro Manila branches – the ones in Torre Lorenzo, Century City Mall, and Ayala Vertis North – will be closing down permanently starting January 2022.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, January 13, the bookstore chain said that their Torre Lorenzo branch along Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila is closed starting Wednesday, January 12. The Century City Mall branch along Kalayaan Avenue, Makati City closes on Thursday, while the Ayala Vertis North branch along North Avenue, Quezon City will be closing their doors on February 1.

A few of our branches are closing their doors forever on the following dates. If you were a frequenter at these branches, we still hope to see you at our other branches and at https://t.co/OeHvGcveUJ



Our branch at S Maison will be closed temporarily until further notice. pic.twitter.com/HCdo6xdFkn — Fully Booked (@_FullyBooked) January 13, 2022

Fully Booked’s branch in S Maison, Pasay City will be temporarily closed until further notice.

“If you were a frequenter at these branches, we still hope to see you at our other branches,” Fully Booked wrote, also citing their website, where customers can place their orders for Metro Manila and provincial deliveries.

According to their website, as of October 2020, Fully Booked still has operational branches in the following locations: Eastwood Mall, Gateway, Katipunan, Trinoma, SM North EDSA, SM City Fairview, UP Town Center, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Bonifacio Global City, Evia Lifestyle Center, Glorietta 3, Greenbelt 5, Rockwell, SM Aura Premier, SM Mall of Asia, SM Southmall, Ayala the 30th, Greenhills Promenade, and Santolan Town Plaza.

Their provincial stores include Ayala Malls Central Block and Ayala Center in Cebu; Abreeza Mall, Davao City; Limketkai Center in Cagayan De Orto; and SM City Baguio. – Rappler.com