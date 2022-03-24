George R. R. Martin to release new ‘Game of Thrones: The Rise of the Dragon’ book

'House of the Dragon features over 180 all-new illustrations on the lavish visual history of House Targaryen,' the writer says in a blog

MANILA, Philippines – After HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off prequel series recently wrapped filming, there’s more in store for GoT fans! Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin is teasing fans about his new book titled The Rise of the Dragon, which talks about the controversial House Targaryen.

In his blog on March 17, Martin said that The Rise of the Dragon is different from Fire & Blood, as it will be a deluxe reference book in which incredible artists collaborated to animate Westoros’ most infamous family and their dragons.

“The Rise of The Dragon, [is] a lavish visual history of House Targaryen – the iconic family at the heart of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon – featuring over 180 all-new illustrations!” said Martin.

“The Rise of the Dragon will cover the same time period, but is written in a more encyclopedic style similar to The World of Ice and Fire. In fact, The World of Ice and Fire authors Elio M. García, Jr. and Linda Antonsson have returned to help with this,” the author added.

He also said in his blog that the new book will be ideal for fans who are into the lore of Westeros, as well as those who are discovering the Targaryens for the first time in HBO’s House of the Dragon. The book will be available in October 2022.

Martin encouraged fans to preorder through Penguin Random House for those who are in the United States and through Amazon and Waterstones for those in the United Kingdom.

George R.R. Martin is an American fantasy writer who is best known for his Song of Ice and Water series. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.