Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ dies

Rice's 1976 'Interview with the Vampire' became one of the best-selling novels of all time

MANILA, Philippines – Bestselling author Anne Rice, who was best known for her novels about vampires and supernatural creatures, passed away on Saturday, December 11 (Sunday, December 12 in Manila). She was 80.

The news was confirmed by Anne’s son, Christopher Rice, in a Facebook post. “Earlier tonight, Anne passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke,” he said.

Christopher, also an author, also took the chance to pay tribute to his mother in the same post, “As my mother, her support for me was unconditional – she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt. As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions.”

“Let us take comfort in the shared hope that Anne is now experiencing firsthand the glorious answers to many great spiritual and cosmic questions, the quest for which defined her life and career,” he added.

Rice was the author of over 30 novels, and her first, 1976’s Interview with the Vampire, became one of the best-selling novels of all time, and was turned into a film starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunts and Antonio Banderas. Her most memorable character, the vampire Lestat, was featured in a series of books collectively known as The Vampire Chronicles.

Her other works include historical novels The Feast of All Saints and Cry to Heaven. Her latest works The Wolf Gift and The Wolves of Midwinter were released in 2012 and 2013. She also penned novels under the pseudonyms A.N. Roquelaure and Anne Rampling. – Rappler.com