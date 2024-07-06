Acclaimed poet Lamberto Antonio passes away at 77

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Acclaimed poet Lamberto Antonio has passed away. He was 77 years old.

The poet’s son confirmed his father’s passing on Saturday, July 6. National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario, in a Facebook post, mourned the passing of his fellow poet and friend.

In a Facebook post, the University of the Philippines (UP) Institute of Creative Writing paid tribute to the great poet by highlighting Antonio’s most important feats. The institute said Antonio, along with Almario and the late Rogelio Mangahas, were dubbed “tungkong kalan” of Philippine poetry. During the ’70s, the three poets led symbolist and surrealist experimentations that paved the way for a more modern Philippine poetry.

According to the UP Institute of Creative Writing, Antonio grew up in Cabiao, Nueva Ecija, and his experiences growing up in their community were the basis and source of his poetry.

“Ang paglalarawan niya sa sariling nayon ay pagkatawan at pagsisimbolo sa maraming nayon sa Filipinas. Dito nagmumula ang matalas na inspirasyon niyang may bahid ng materyalistang pananaw, at ang kaniyang tinig ng ‘nangungulilang probinsiyano,'” the institute said.

(His description of his own community represented and symbolized many other communities in the country. This was the source of his sharp inspiration, which has the whiff of realistic perspective, and his literary voice, “longing countryman.”)

Among his works include:

Hagkis ng Talahib (1980)

Pagsalubong sa Habagat (1986)

Bakasyon sa Paraiso (1992)

Pingkian At Apat Pang Aklat ng Tunggalian (1997)

Rebanse: Sanaysay at Kuwento (1990)

Insiang (1976)

Alitaptap sa Gabing Maunos: Mga Kuwento (2012)

Aklat ng Ulat: Mga Sanaysay sa Pamamahayag (2013)

Doble Tres, Doble Uno: 33 Sanaysay sa Pamilya at Lipunang Pilipino (2013)

Tingin sa Tingi: Mga Obserbasyon sa Bisyon at Bisyo ng Pinoy (2014)

Lilok ng Lilo (2015)

Antonio received several accolades for his hefty body of work in the field of literature. He was awarded the Palanca Hall of Fame in 2021, the National Book Award for his poem “Pingkian” in 1997, and Gintong Aklat Award sa Literature in 1998, according to the UP Institute of Creative Writing.

His last two books – 25 Kuwento ng Paglingap (2021) and Turno Kong Nokturno (2023) – were published under the UP Institute of Creative Writing. – Rappler.com