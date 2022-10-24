After plagiarism issues, NCLA to release final list of 2022 GBL literary contest winners

The organizers were made aware that three of their initial winners had submitted plagiarized work

MANILA, Philippines – The National Committee on Literary Arts (NCLA) announced on Monday, October 24, that they were releasing a finalized list of winners for the 2022 Gawad Bienvenido Lumbera National Literary Contest (GBL) after plagiarism issues arose with their initial picks.

In a statement, NCLA explained that after their initial announcement of the winners on October 11, they were made aware that three on the list submitted plagiarized work. They then quickly deleted the initial announcement and proceed with an investigation.

“On 21 October 2022, an Ad Hoc Committee concluded its investigation and determined with finality the list of winners,” they said.

The final list of winners will be released on October 24, 7 pm, with the online GBL awarding still set for November 16.

Named after National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera, the 2022 GBL National Literary Contest “aims to promote the development of literature by awarding the best works in poetry, short stories, and essays in Filipino and other Philippine languages.”

Winners will receive cash prizes – P15,000 for 1st place, P12,000 for 2nd place, and P10,000 for 3rd place. There will be winners for the Filipino and regional divisions for the two categories – maikling kwento (short story) and sanaysay/tula (essay/poem). – Rappler.com