‘One Piece’ author teases thrilling finale of manga 

'It will be fun. Please fasten your seat belt,' Japanese manga artist Eiichiro Oda says about the ending of the 25-year manga series.

MANILA, Philippines – In a handwritten letter posted on Twitter on Monday, July 18, Japanese author Eiichiro Oda dropped exciting hints about One Piece’s climactic ending as the hit manga series nears its finale after 25 years.

“I will start presenting all the secrets of this world that I have kept hidden. It will be fun. Please fasten your seat belt,” the manga artist wrote, according to a translated report from The Jakarta Post.

The author is currently gearing up to resume the usual weekly release of the manga’s chapters after coming from a month-long break to prepare for its long-awaited finale.

“Well, I am coming close to ending my prep work…. It has taken me 25 years. But it’s OK to start reading from here. Because…ONE PIECE starts from here (LOL!!),” he continued.

Oda did not disclose any other details on what fans can expect from the finale.

One Piece was first published in July 1997 by Weekly Shōnen Jump. Its anime adaptation came two years later in 1999, with its 1,000th episode airing in 2021. The globally recognized manga will also be getting its own live-action series.

One Piece tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy whose body transforms into a rubber-like build after accidentally eating a Devil Fruit. He and his friends, the Straw Hat Pirates, then journey in pursuit of the “One Piece” treasure. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.