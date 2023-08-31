Pia Wurtzbach to release debut novel ‘Queen of the Universe’ in September

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I can't wait for you to meet Cleo, the main character in my book,' says Pia

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 22 to announce the launch of her upcoming book Queen of the Universe in September.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, the 33-year-old model also gave readers a glimpse of what to expect from her debut novel.

“It’s loosely based on my life story,” she shared in the interview. “The main character Cleo…lives with her mom and her sister, and she has this big dream of proving herself in the entertainment industry. She’s a frustrated actress and a model, and then she joins a pageant.”

The story is similar to Wurtzbach’s own journey, from being an actress and TV personality to winning one of the most coveted pageant crowns. However, she stresses that the book is “not a pageant book.”

“You will relate to [it] even if you don’t have any interest in pageants,” she said. “I’ve made it spicier and meatier for the young readers who will [read] it.”

She described the novel as “an easy, light read” and shared that she was able to go through a third of it in one sitting.

The beauty queen recalled that she has been working on creating her own stories since her days as Miss Universe. With the encouragement of the organization, she started writing her ideas and pitching them to publishers.

The media personality added that the novel symbolizes the changes in her goals for her career moving forward.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunities that Miss Universe gave me,” she stated. “But it’s also been eight years now and I’m ready to introduce a new phase of my life and discover new things.”

Queen of the Universe will be released on September 14 at the Manila International Book Fair. It will be released internationally by Tuttle Publishing in November.

The book is now available for pre-order on the Fully Booked and National Bookstore websites.

On her social media posts about the book, fellow beauty queens such as Olivia Jordan, Iris Mittenaere, Gazini Ganados, Hannah Arnold, and Samantha Bernardo have expressed their support for Wurtzbach’s novel.

Since winning Miss Universe in 2015, Wurtzbach has continued to work with the organization to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS. She also starred in the films Gandarrapido: The Revenger Squad and My Perfect You, as well as served as a host and judge at several beauty pageants and competitions.

She married businessman Jeremy Jauncey in March. – with additional reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.