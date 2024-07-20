Poet, translator Marne Kilates dies at 71

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Our country has lost a creative and patriotic literary voice,' says National Artist Virgilio Almario in his tribute to his fellow poet

MANILA, Philippines – Multi-awarded Filipino poet and translator Marne Kilates passed away on Saturday, July 20. He was 71.

The Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas, the largest organization of Filipino writers in the country, made a post on Kilates death on its Facebook page. He was a member of the UMPIL board of directors.

National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario was among those who paid tribute to his fellow poet.

“Ang ating kaibigan at dakilang makata at tagasalin, MARNE KILATES, dakilang anak ng Bikol, ay pumanaw ngayong hapon, Hulyo 20. Nawalan ang ating bayan ng isang malikhain at makabayang tinig sa panitikan. Hinihiling ko ang panalangin ng pakikiramay sa pamilya,” Almario wrote in a Facebook post, adding details on how the public can send financial donations to the bereaved family.

(Our friend, a great poet and translator, MARNE KILATES, outstanding son of Bicol, passed away this afternoon, July 20. Our country has lost a creative and patriotic literary voice. I ask for your prayers and condolences for his family.)

Albay 2nd District Representative Joey Salceda mourned the passing of Kilates, describing the poet as a “guiding light to Albay in our ethnographic efforts.” Kilates was born in Daraga, Albay,

Kilates has six books of poetry: Children of the Snarl (Aklat Peskador, 1987), Poems en Route (UST Publishing, 1998), Mostly in Monsoon Weather (UP Press, 2007), Pictures and Poems and other (Re)visions (UST Publishing, 2012), Time’s Enchantment & Other Reflections (Ateneo de Naga University Press, 2014), and Lyrical Objects: New and Selected Poems (UST Publishing House, 2015).

He translated the works of fellow Filipino poets Virgilio Almario, the late National Artist Bienvenido L. Lumbera, Rogelio Mangahas, and Fidel Rillo, among others.

Kilates won the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature and the Manila Critics Circle’s National Book Award for Poetry for his works. His other recognitions include the Southeast Asian Writers Award, Poet of the Year at the Nick Joaquin Literary Awards, Gawad Pambansang Alagad ni Balagtas from Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas, and the Bulawanan na Bikolnon Award from the Ateneo de Naga University.

Kilates received the Most Outstanding Albayano for Literary Arts award in 2014. – Rappler.com