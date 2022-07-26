‘Solo Leveling’ artist DUBU dies at 40

'Solo Leveling' is considered to be one of the most popular webtoons in the world

MANILA, Philippines – Solo Leveling artist Jang Su-rak, also known as DUBU, passed away on Saturday, July 23, due to cerebral hemorrhage from chronic illness. He was 40.

REDICE Studio, a webtoon adaptation company where Dubu was CEO, released an obituary of the widely-known manhwa artist on their website and Twitter account on Monday, July 25.

“Mr. Jang had been struggling with a health condition for a long time, and he passed away from cerebral hemorrhage stemming from his condition,” REDICE Studio wrote in Korean, as translated by Yen Press, who publishes Solo Leveling in English.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Mr. Sung-Rak Jang, also known as DUBU, the artist of the Solo Leveling comic. We thank him for his great contributions and extend our condolences to his loved ones.



Full translation of REDICE Studio’s message: https://t.co/QgF18kioj6 https://t.co/9t6rWYl1Wf — Yen Press (@yenpress) July 25, 2022

A private funeral service was held at his mother’s residence which was attended by his family and close friends.

REDICE Studio also thanked DUBU’s readers who have shown love and support for Solo Leveling. “We ask that everyone prays for Mr. Jang to rest in a better place. The staff of Solo Leveling and all of us at REDICE Studio pray for Mr. Jang, who always held a deep love for his work and the readers,” they added.

Aside from the obituary, the studio did not release any information on how the artist’s passing may impact the production of Solo Leveling‘s anime adaptation.

DUBU has illustrated Solo Leveling‘s artwork since the manhwa debuted in March 2018, while the series was written by Chugong. It is considered to be one of the most popular webtoons in the world, with a video game and anime adaptation in development.

rA-1 Pictures released the adaptation’s official trailer on July 4. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.