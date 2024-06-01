LOOK: Maison Margiela opens first Metro Manila store in Makati

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Your favorite REPLICA fragrances – perfumes, candles, and even lotions – are now available at the new sleek boutique in Greenbelt 5!

MANILA, Philippines – Parisian perfume brand Maison Margiela Fragrances is finally in Metro Manila, as it opens its first flagship boutique store in Greenbelt 5, Makati City!

FIRST BOUTIQUE. The Parisian fragrance brand founded in 1988 finds its first permanent space in Metro Manila. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The complete REPLICA perfume collection is displayed neatly on the store’s shelves, discovery walls, and tables within the compact, sleek, and well-lit branch. It’s as aesthetic as a fragrance boutique can be – classy, minimalist, luxurious yet simple and fresh, embodying the brand’s philosophy.

‘Scent-sational’ shopping experience

Compared to its limited mall kiosks, the new Maison Margiela boutique offers a leisurely, complete, and easy browsing experience, whether just window shopping, gifting, or buying for yourself.

INTERACTIVE DISPLAY. Customers can get to know each fragrance more through this digital screen. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

An interactive digital screen greets you at the entrance, alongside an olfactory bar of REPLICA fragrances. When a bottle is picked up, the screen shows immersive ambient scenes and imagery reminiscent of that chosen scent – from fruit trees and campfires under the stars, to roses and romantic nights – meant to evoke a certain emotion.

REPLICA COLLECTION. 16 scents are available at the boutique in both sizes, as well as refills. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

This is why REPLICA’s fragrances are named after specific “memories” and nostalgic locations, like Under The Stars, By The Fireplace, Beach Walk, Springtime in a Park, Bubble Bath, and Under The Lemon Tree.

FILIPINO FAVORITE. REPLICA’s delicately floral Lazy Sunday Morning fragrance is the most popular choice in the Philippines, the brand says. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

There’s also a solo wall dedicated to REPLICA’s “Lazy Sunday Morning” scent, a best-seller in the Philippines, thanks to its clean linen and fresh laundry-like scent.

EASY BROWSING. REPLICA’S diverse fragrances are all here, ranging from woodsy, musk, floral, citrusy, to fruity. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Another interactive aspect is the discovery table, where all scents and candles can be sniffed via ceramic covers instead of the usual spray-on-a-paper-strip method – a more sustainable and potent way to get to know each fragrance.

SNIFF AND GO. Each scent lies underneath the ceramic cover: strong-smelling and potent. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Discovery walls featuring all 16 REPLICA fragrances are on full display, including the 30ml (P5,150) and 100ml (P9,350) sizes. REPLICA’S latest scent – “From the Garden” – is also available here (and a newfound favorite of mine); the nature-centric, uplifting fragrance combines tomato leaf with green mandarin for a bright, crisp, and juicy effect, grounded by the earthy patchouli and germanium.

HOME SCENTS. Everything you need to uplift your home space is here – from reed diffusers to scented candles in your favorite REPLICA scents. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Included in this boutique store for the first time (unlike its mall kiosks) are the home scents and bath and body products, like scented candles, hand cream, shower gel, reed diffusers, body lotions, home sprays, and more in select fragrances.

BODY PRODUCTS. Hand lotions, body lotions, and shower gels are also available here. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

REPLICA candles are made with high-quality mineral waxes and up to 12% perfume concentrate, costing P4,750 for around 5 oz. The reed diffusers go for P7,550.

SCENTED CANDLES. Your bedroom or living area can now smell like your favorite REPLICA scent. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

At this branch, customers can avail of an exclusive perk – with every purchase of a 100ml REPLICA perfume, guests can receive a complimentary photo print-out, inserted into a customized fragrance cotton pouch.

GIFTING PERKS. The boutique store makes it easy to surprise your loved ones in the most personalized way. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Customers can also personalize the label of their perfume bottle – from the name, description, place of origin, and period, making it a perfect gift.

GIFTING BOXES. Different item combos and bundle deals can be availed here. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

There’s also an area dedicated to gift boxes and bundle deals.

VARIETY. Depending on your budget, you can find different sizes of your REPLICA items. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Maison Margiela Fragrances Boutique is located at the first floor of Greenbelt 5, Makati City. It’s open from Sunday to Thursday, 11 am to 9 pm, and Friday to Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm. – Rappler.com