LOOK: Maison Margiela opens first Metro Manila store in Makati

MANILA, Philippines – Parisian perfume brand Maison Margiela Fragrances is finally in Metro Manila, as it opens its first flagship boutique store in Greenbelt 5, Makati City!
The complete REPLICA perfume collection is displayed neatly on the store’s shelves, discovery walls, and tables within the compact, sleek, and well-lit branch. It’s as aesthetic as a fragrance boutique can be – classy, minimalist, luxurious yet simple and fresh, embodying the brand’s philosophy.
‘Scent-sational’ shopping experience
Compared to its limited mall kiosks, the new Maison Margiela boutique offers a leisurely, complete, and easy browsing experience, whether just window shopping, gifting, or buying for yourself.
An interactive digital screen greets you at the entrance, alongside an olfactory bar of REPLICA fragrances. When a bottle is picked up, the screen shows immersive ambient scenes and imagery reminiscent of that chosen scent – from fruit trees and campfires under the stars, to roses and romantic nights – meant to evoke a certain emotion.
This is why REPLICA’s fragrances are named after specific “memories” and nostalgic locations, like Under The Stars, By The Fireplace, Beach Walk, Springtime in a Park, Bubble Bath, and Under The Lemon Tree.
There’s also a solo wall dedicated to REPLICA’s “Lazy Sunday Morning” scent, a best-seller in the Philippines, thanks to its clean linen and fresh laundry-like scent.
Another interactive aspect is the discovery table, where all scents and candles can be sniffed via ceramic covers instead of the usual spray-on-a-paper-strip method – a more sustainable and potent way to get to know each fragrance.
Discovery walls featuring all 16 REPLICA fragrances are on full display, including the 30ml (P5,150) and 100ml (P9,350) sizes. REPLICA’S latest scent – “From the Garden” – is also available here (and a newfound favorite of mine); the nature-centric, uplifting fragrance combines tomato leaf with green mandarin for a bright, crisp, and juicy effect, grounded by the earthy patchouli and germanium.
Included in this boutique store for the first time (unlike its mall kiosks) are the home scents and bath and body products, like scented candles, hand cream, shower gel, reed diffusers, body lotions, home sprays, and more in select fragrances.
REPLICA candles are made with high-quality mineral waxes and up to 12% perfume concentrate, costing P4,750 for around 5 oz. The reed diffusers go for P7,550.
At this branch, customers can avail of an exclusive perk – with every purchase of a 100ml REPLICA perfume, guests can receive a complimentary photo print-out, inserted into a customized fragrance cotton pouch.
Customers can also personalize the label of their perfume bottle – from the name, description, place of origin, and period, making it a perfect gift.
There’s also an area dedicated to gift boxes and bundle deals.
Maison Margiela Fragrances Boutique is located at the first floor of Greenbelt 5, Makati City. It’s open from Sunday to Thursday, 11 am to 9 pm, and Friday to Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm. – Rappler.com
