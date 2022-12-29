Delizioso! Mama Lou’s now sells frozen pizzas in stores

MANILA, Philippines – Mama Lou’s is finally onboard the frozen goods train! The homegrown Italian restaurant is now selling frozen versions of your favorite pizzas, ready to heat in your kitchen anytime.

Mama Lou’s frozen pizzas are available starting Wednesday, December 28, in solo or twin packs across all branches. For the solo size, you can get the following flavors: Bacon Truffle Special (P370), Quattro Formaggi (P325), Spinach and Goat Cheese (P325), and All Meat (P450).

For the twin size of two pieces in a pack, you can get the same flavors but at prices of P740, P650, P650, and P900, respectively.

The frozen pizzas must be stored in the freezer at -5 degrees and must be consumed immediately after opening. To heat the pizzas, Mama Lou’s recommends the pan and oven methods. For the pan, set a non-stick pan on medium heat and add one teaspoon of oil. Once the oil is hot, place the pizza in the pan and add two tablespoons of water on the sides of the pan to steam. Cover with a lid, let it steam on low heat for two to three minutes, and serve!

You can also heat it in the toaster oven by placing the pizza on foil and heating it at 450 degrees for five minutes.

Mama Lou’s also has frozen versions of its soups, mozzarella sticks, pasta sauce, lasagna, and more.

Mama Lou’s branches are located in BF International, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Feliz, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Vertis North, The 30th, North Exchange, Solenad 2, Evia Lifestyle Center, and UP Town Center. You can inquire about orders via Mama Lou’s Facebook page. – Rappler.com