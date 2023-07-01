Pepper Lunch’s first branch in Power Plant Mall closes down

It was nice to meat you! The OG branch is shutting its doors after 15 years.

MANILA, Philippines – The very first OG Philippine branch of Japanese sizzling meat chain Pepper Lunch is closing down permanently on Saturday, July 1.

Pepper Lunch’s branch at the lower ground floor of Power Plant Mall, Makati City is shutting its doors after 15 years of service. The brand announced the closure on social media “with a heavy heart,” and thanked everyone who supported [them] for 15 years.

“It’s our pleasure to have served you that Simply Irresistible goodness that is Pepper Lunch,” the branch said on Friday, June 30.

Pepper Lunch is is the original “do-it-yourself, fast-steak” restaurant concept that originated from Japan. They are known for serving different kinds of raw meats and seafood on a sizzling cast-iron plate with “pepper rice” at the center and veggies on top. The dining experience involves rapidly mixing everything together yourself at your table, while adding your choice of signature sauces and seasonings.

Pepper Lunch Philippines and Pepper Lunch Express still have several other branches across the country. – Rappler.com