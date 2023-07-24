IN PHOTOS: What government officials wore to SONA 2023

Already have Rappler+? to listen to groundbreaking journalism.
SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Here are some of 2023's notable looks on and off the SONA red carpet!
MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, at the Batasang Pambansa, Quezon City was a key moment a year into his administration, with Filipinos all ears for what he had to say about his performance thus far, and what his plans are for the country’s future.
On the side, the SONA was also an opportunity for government officials to make bold statements through fashion, whether for sheer aesthetic effect, or with underlying political nuances. Some even sported two looks: one for the opening of the 19th Congress’ second regular session prior to the SONA, and another for the SONA red carpet.
Here are some of this year’s notable looks:
Senator Risa Hontiveros
Senator Nancy Binay
Senator Robin Padilla
Senator Imee Marcos
Senator Grace Poe
Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano
Senator Chiz Escudero and Heart Evangelista
Senator Loren Legarda
Senator Migz Zubiri and Audrey Tan-Zubiri
Senator Sonny Angara and Tootsy Echauz Angara
Senator Mark Villar and Emmeline Aglipay-Villar
Senator Joel Villanueva and Gladys Cruz-Villanueva
Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez and Ormoc Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez
Vice President Sara Duterte and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.