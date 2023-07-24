IN PHOTOS: What government officials wore to SONA 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are some of 2023's notable looks on and off the SONA red carpet!

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, at the Batasang Pambansa, Quezon City was a key moment a year into his administration, with Filipinos all ears for what he had to say about his performance thus far, and what his plans are for the country’s future.

On the side, the SONA was also an opportunity for government officials to make bold statements through fashion, whether for sheer aesthetic effect, or with underlying political nuances. Some even sported two looks: one for the opening of the 19th Congress’ second regular session prior to the SONA, and another for the SONA red carpet.

Here are some of this year’s notable looks:

Senator Risa Hontiveros

BANIG MOTIF. Hontiveros says her look is an homage to the quintessential Pinoy woven mat. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Senator Nancy Binay

PASTEL PINAY. Binay wears a lavender terno with a geometric weave, matched with a bold purple clutch, at the opening of the Senate session. Angie de Silva/Rappler

SOFT WAVES. Binay’s red carpet look is a white terno by Michael Leyva. Bonz Magsambol/Rappler

Senator Robin Padilla

SECRET BONIFACIO. Padilla’s camp says his Onesimus barong was purchased for less than P7,000. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Senator Imee Marcos

SHINY PURPLE. Marcos dons a short-skirted terno in bright purple hues. Angie de Silva/Rappler

IMEE MARCOS. Marcos says her outfit is a nod to the Cordillera Region. Courtesy of Imee Marcos’ office

Senator Grace Poe

THE POES. Senator Grace Poe, wearing an empire-waisted terno with a black and white tribal weave, is flanked by her son Brian and husband Neil. Angie de Silva/Rappler

BLACK ACROSS. Poe sticks to black and white for the red carpet. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano

THE CAYETANOS. Lani’s beige terno with lavender floral accents pairs up well with Alan Peter’s barong. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Senator Chiz Escudero and Heart Evangelista

WHITE IS MIGHT. Heart wears a white banig-weave pantsuit by Ivara Seron, pairing it with a L’alingi London feather bag. Angie de Silva/Rappler

DIAMONDS. Heart switches to a diamond-patterned piece by Michael Leyva on the red carpet. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Senator Loren Legarda

MIX AND MATCH. Long a champion of local artisans, Senator Loren Legarda wears a Patis Tesoro ensemble that’s a mix of different Filipino textiles. Angie de Silva/Rappler

FRINGE. Legarda’s red carpet outfit features painterly details and a bit of fringe. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Senator Migz Zubiri and Audrey Tan-Zubiri

THE ZUBIRIS. Audrey’s terno festooned with floral appliqués is a bold, botanical treat for the eyes. Angie de Silva/Rappler

FLOWER POWER. Florals are still the focus for Audrey’s red carpet look. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Senator Sonny Angara and Tootsy Echauz Angara

MINTED. Tootsy sports a mint green terno with a dainty floral print, pairing it with a gold and capiz bag. Angie de Silva/Rappler

BOLDER. The couple goes for bolder prints on the red carpet. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Senator Mark Villar and Emmeline Aglipay-Villar

THE VILLARS. Emmeline wears a pearlescent white terno, matching it with a white bag studded with iridescent crystals. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Senator Joel Villanueva and Gladys Cruz-Villanueva

BLACK IMPACT. Gladys’ multiple jeweled brooches make a statement against her austere black terno. Angie de Silva/Rappler

BLACK IS BACK. Gladys sticks to black with gold accessories for her second look. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez and Ormoc Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez

THE GOMEZES. Lucy’s terno has a unique quilted effect. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Vice President Sara Duterte and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos

YELLOW SISTERS. Duterte’s ensemble is a nod to the Moro people, while Araneta-Marcos goes for a terno with floral appliqués. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Senator Win Gatchalian and Bianca Manalo

STITCHING. Black floral stitching pops out against Manalo’s plain white terno. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna

GO FOR GOLD. Lacuna’s bright marigold dress pops on the red carpet. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Bataan 1st District Rep. Geraldine Roman

RUST ORANGE. Roman goes for one bright, bold color for the red carpet. Angie de Silva/Rappler

– Rappler.com