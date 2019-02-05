Is your relationship status 'it's complicated' – particularly to most people? We want to hear your story

Published 5:33 PM, February 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Not every relationship is easily defined with words like “dating,” “exclusively dating,” “engaged,” or “married.” Many relationships fall under the “it’s complicated” bracket – perhaps more often than people realize.

From purely virtual relationships, to polygamous romances, to fuck buddies, many relationships fall on the fringes of what society has deemed ideal. But just because a relationship doesn’t follow the traditional monogamous relationship formula doesn’t necessarily mean it isn’t real.

Love, after all, comes in all forms – and what works for some may not always work for others.

Are you engaged in an open relationship? Do you have a friendship with benefits? Are you seeing someone long distance? Do you have a part-time lover? Are you and your partner romanticaly involved but have no interest in having sex? Are you involved in any kind of affair that doesn’t quite fit the traditional relationship mold?

Most importantly, does it work for you?

If you are in an unusual relationship and are willing to share your story, send us an email at lifestyle@rappler.com, or DM us on twitter.com/rapplerdotcom or on the Rappler Facebook Page.

We’ll be selecting several stories to feature in a story on our site. – Rappler.com