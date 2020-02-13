



Relationships in the office are normal yet complicated situations. It’s human nature for a person to fall in love with someone within proximity. Couple that with an 8-5 schedule, and sooner or later, a pair of people might fall in love with one another.

That’s why getting into a relationship with a co-worker shouldn’t be a big deal if you’re aware of the effects that come with it. There are parameters in the workspace, and the decision to whether or not tell other people should be made carefully.

Your office relationship shouldn’t be announced to everyone, but it shouldn’t be a top-level secret either.

Company policy

As much as you want to be with the love of your life, there are rules that you have to comply with before entering into an inter-office relationship. While it’s important to express your emotions, it’s best to keep in mind that you’re in a workspace.



Always remember that you’re being paid to work, and your time spent in the office shouldn’t be for finding your one true love. If it happens, then good for you! If not, then it also shouldn’t be seen as a loss on your end.

Now, these company policies aren’t meant to oppress your freedom of choosing a partner. They are created as a way of maintaining a continuous and professional workflow. Consult with your compliance officer or HR team before announcing to your colleagues regarding your relationship (these include rom-com-esque grand gestures).

As much as we want to celebrate these precious milestones, we would still want you to comply with the rules.

Gossip management

Another thing to consider before letting people know of your relationship is how fast gossip spreads. As much as we don’t want these things to happen, it’ll be naïve of us to deny the nature of people talking about other people. One thing leads to another, and before you know it, your seatmate might be spreading complete lies about you.



Make sure to make it clear to people when they ask about your relationship status. It’s not supposed to be a detailed account for everyone to enjoy, but if they ask, then there’s no point denying it. Denying it will further cause people to speculate and disrupt your personal space.



Be firm and straight to the point and answer them if they ask if you’re dating anyone in the office. As harsh as it may seem, your colleagues will eventually find out about it, so it’s best if it’s coming straight from you.



Personal care

Aside from avoiding those pesky rumors about your personal life, being open about one another can also help your relationship with your partner. Keeping it a secret can limit your interaction with one another and can be detrimental to the trust you share.

A hiding game with your partner will sooner or later lead to burnout. Imagine being stacked with work responsibilities and then having to manage a secret. It’s too much work and can lead to so much stress between you two.



Remember to acknowledge your relationship because having one in the office is tied to so many complex aspects. Letting people know can manage expectations early on from your colleagues and your supervisor. As much as you want your personal space respected, think also about how you can avoid awkward situations with your co-employees.



So if ever you do find yourself in a relationship within the office, don’t be scared to let people know. There are benefits to it if done correctly. Just make sure that you balance it in a way that you doesn't end up pulling the whole workforce into your personal couple’s therapy session. - Rappler.com

This Part 2 of our three-part #HustleEveryday Valentine's series.

Part 1: Is it ok to date my boss?

Part 3: How to deal with an office breakup (SOON)

Chino is a writer who is taking his masters in business administration. He entered the Human Resources field after graduating in 2015.