Mother's Day, admittedly, is a manufactured "holiday." What isn't manufactured, however, is the affection we feel towards our mothers – whether they've been our mothers since birth, later in life, at work, or whenever. Mother's Day is a perfect opportunity to be cheesier than usual and make sure the mothers in our lives know that they are loved, they are appreciated, and that no matter what we say, we need them in our lives.

But this year's Mother's Day comes at an extraordinarily trying time – a pandemic forcing most of the world to seek shelter in their homes as essential workers struggle to contain the deadly novel coronavirus. So for Mother's Day, we asked mothers from different walks of life to write a letter to their children as the world braves this pandemic.

To say that Mozzy Ravena thrives in the world of sports is an understatement. When she was in college, she played for the University of Santo Tomas (UST) women’s volleyball team, where she won two championships. Her passion for sports, of course, was passed on her to her brood of phenoms. She's mom to Kiefer, Thirdy, and Dani, who've all made names of themselves in basketball and volleyball. Keifer is a professional basketball player for the NLEX Road Warriors; Thirdy recently graduated a three-peat UAAP champion; and Dani is currently playing for the Ateneo Lady Eagles, who copped the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball title.



She's still active in sports, is a volleyball game analyst and is married to former PBA player and Rookie of the Year Bong Ravena.

To Kiefer, Thirdy and Dani,

"The most magical time of my life was when i became a mother."

It has been a busy 10 plus years for us, UAAP (basketball and volleyball), PBA, PVL, GILAS etc. – our time and lives went by so fast. What an irony that it had to take a pandemic to get us spend more time together. The simpliest things that we've missed out doing for more than a decade actually made our fear in this chaotic time bearable – simply just by being together.

Thank you for understanding early on in life the value of hard work and dedication. I'm happy that you're all mapping out your future so well. I am always praying that you stay on track.

My wish as your mom, is success, not only on your chosen field, but success in becoming God-fearing, kind-hearted and resilient individuals in this crazy world.

Live a happy life, my children. Continue to be my generator of strength and energy. I love you gazillion times.

"Nothing else will make you happy, as sad, as tired, or as proud as motherhood."

Mama

– Rappler.com