Is age just a number? The best and worst things about relationships with big age gaps

Relationships with huge age gaps, while not rare, are often met with raised eyebrows from outsiders. So, how can we make them work?

In every potential relationship, there are always several things to consider: attraction, personality, interests, upbringing, and values – to name a few. But perhaps one factor that could often either make or break a relationship is the age gap.

For many, meeting someone much older or younger than they are is considered a dealbreaker: “Why would I waste my time getting to know them better when I can already tell that we’ll have so many differences because of our age alone?”

For others, it’s also the fear of judgment that hinders them from cultivating the connection, even after realizing that they pair well in some ways: “What would my friends even say? Will my parents even accept it?”

Relationships with huge age gaps, while not unusual and rare, are often met with raised eyebrows from outsiders. Dealing with unwarranted remarks while trying to navigate a common ground in your relationship can either be fulfilling or frustrating.

That’s why we asked our Rappler readers to share their experiences and lessons learned from having a relationship with a huge age gap.

Age is just a number – or is it? What are your secrets to making relationships with big age gaps work? Share them in the quote replies.https://t.co/JCe0SEO7Zy pic.twitter.com/vDM2vt4Mtq — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 6, 2022

Brace yourself for the criticisms

“I wasn’t the type to care that much about what other people were saying – not until I was in a relationship with someone older,” Janey, a 26-year-old analyst told Rappler. She was 11 years younger than her ex-boyfriend, whom she met through a Facebook group of diving enthusiasts.

When they first met, most of the things they talked about were their hobbies and other interests. It wasn’t until meeting for the fifth time did she find out about her ex-boyfriend’s age. “It wasn’t really a big deal then. We just became friends, and I didn’t think I was gonna date him,” she said.

When they became a couple – and friends and family members reacted poorly about it – that’s when she realized that others made a big deal out of age gaps.

“One of my friends directly asked me if I was forced to commit to the relationship and if I needed help,” she said. “While I know that they’re just concerned, it’s still frustrating because they don’t ask that of our friends who are in a relationship with someone close to their age. They were even making it sound like I wasn’t capable of making my own decisions with my own love life. I get it that they’re worried, but they should understand that we were both consenting adults when we both entered the relationship.”

Zine, a 31-year-old nurse, had an ex-boyfriend eight years her junior. “My friends were vocal in saying that they didn’t approve of my relationship because they thought that he was too young to be serious about it,” she said.

She added that even if they were introduced by common friends, she also didn’t get along that much with her ex-boyfriend’s friends: “I think some of them think I was his sugar mommy, while the other half thinks I’m the one who dampens all their fun. I admit that even in public, I feel like people are assuming that we’re just friends or that I’m an older relative. It really bothered me a lot, and eventually strained our relationship.”

Saab, a 25-year-old accountant who’s in a relationship with a guy 10 years older, said that she sometimes gets defensive about their age gap to strangers. “I know that at face value, the age gap looks bad and concerning. But the differences are really not apparent when we interact. So sometimes, I find myself preemptively explaining our dynamic before anyone even had a chance to say anything about our relationship,” she said.

It’s exhausting, Saab said. That’s why for her, she learned not to be sensitive about unsolicited opinions.

Accept the differences

Couples with age gaps tend to have different frame of reference on reality. Inside jokes, pop culture references, and interests are all distinct to one generation, and the larger the age difference between two partners are, the harder it would be for them to understand the nuances of each other’s generations.

“We’re different in a lot of things. I like to go shopping, visiting coffee shops, updating my Instagram, while he plays bowling for fun. He listens to artists I’ve never heard of, and I follow celebrities that are younger than him. It’s nice and most of them are trivial anyway, that it doesn’t really put a strain on our relationship,” Saab said.

What they found helpful though is to focus on some of their mutual interests and be more open to new things that are introduced by their partner. “It would have been easy for us to fixate on our differences and make a big deal out of it, but over time, we’ve just learned to cope with it,” she added.

For Janey, it was their careers that were most distinct. “At the start, it was nice to have someone who has themselves figured out and while I was just trying to settle my footing. He was already this full functioning adult with a developed career while I was just trying to build mine. And at first, the guidance and support was welcomed.”

“But then our lifestyles just proved to be drastically different. The pieces of advice no longer felt comforting and instead started feeling like plans that I needed to follow to succeed. It just went downhill from there – I wasn’t able to handle how he admonished me with my career growth and I was scared that he was controlling me to be financially dependent on him.”

Same goes with Zine who said that their differences took a toll on their relationship. “As the one older, I wanted to make sure that I won’t come off as patronizing and controlling. I tried to be understanding as much as I can, give him space when he needs to, especially that I know that maturity is relative. But even with all the adjustments, we just weren’t able to find more common ground to fight for our relationship.”

Share your expectations

Just like any other relationship, open communication and mutual respect help in bridging any gap. Being honest and transparent about your hopes and desires can avoid miscommunication and possible disputes with your partner.

“At this point, we both know that we want a family. But he understands that it won’t be anytime soon,” Saab said. “He knows that we’re both at a different stage in our life. My priority right now is my career, and he understands that. It just really boils down to how willing we are to compromise with each other.”

Zine echoed the sentiment. “Don’t allow your age gap to be this huge elephant in the room. Make sure that both of you are on the same page and that you have considered their goals and addressed their concerns before arriving at a decision. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how old your partner is as long as they have the awareness and capacity to communicate and compromise in the relationship.” – Rappler.com