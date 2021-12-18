Mano po! Gift ideas for the senior citizens in your life

Handmade cards were cute when you were 5, but now it's time to get them something thoughtful and practical

MANILA, Philippines – Once upon a time, our grandparents were some of our best gift givers, and now it’s time to pay it back by getting them something special for Christmas.

Handmade cards or a song-and-dance presentation at Noche Buena were cute when you were 5, but now that you’re a fully grown adult, you may want to get them something thoughtful and practical.

Whether it’s something to make their days more cozy and comfortable, or a treasure trove of memories they’d love to look back on, here are a few ideas for what to give your beloved lolo and lola:

Memory book

Remind your grandparents of simpler times by compiling all your photos with them through the years into a memory book. Make it even more special by giving the book a theme: perhaps you’d like to write a compendium of family lore, recreate your childhood photos, or compile all your grandparents’ heirloom recipes.

This is one gift that might be sweeter if you make it yourself using scrapbooking materials, but if you’d like a sleeker option, you can have one printed through Photobook Philippines or Fotograbooks.

Microwaveable pillow

Help your grandparents ease their aches and pains by gifting them with a pillow that they can heat up and use as needed. These pillows by Kimochi Aroma come in various sizes depending on their use – a wrist and eye pillow, hand warmers, a wrap-around pillow, and square pillows in medium and large. To make it extra comforting, they can put a few drops of essential oils on the pillow before heating it up as aromatherapy.

Katinko gift set

Speaking of easing aches and pains, there may be no better gift than a box full of Katinko in all its formulations. Katinko’s holiday gift sets include the crowd-favorite haplas in ointment stick, oil, inhaler, and spray versions, with a bottle of alcohol thrown in for good measure. They’re available on Greenstone Pharmaceutical’s Lazada store.

Glasses and mask chain

Make sure lolo and lola never lose their essentials again with an eye-catching lanyard that will keep their glasses or their mask on their person when needed. The Kendi Mask Chain by Tropik Beatnik is about 26 inches long, with lobster clasps for holding on to masks, though it also has a provision for glasses. It also comes in three different colorways to match your grandparents’ aesthetic.

Slippers

Give your grandparents’ glambahay an upgrade with the comfiest slippers they’ll ever own. Posh Pocket Shoes offers slippers made of genuine leather with cushioned insoles, while Uniqlo has a chunkier, washable faux leather version. – Rappler.com