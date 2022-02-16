‘It’s not about proximity’: Can you be a couple without ever meeting in person?

Virtual dating can be risky, but these couples prove it's still possible to form genuine relationships with people you meet online

MANILA, Philippines – Binge-watching episodes of Catfish and The Tinder Swindler has made us wary of having a virtual relationship. We’ve seen it happen several times: victims finding out that their supposed partners used the identity of another person, or worse, that their partner doesn’t really exist in real life and was just born from someone’s imagination.

These instances remind us of how scary the internet can be. But now that technology has taken over the way we do life, even blatant warnings like these won’t stop most of us from pursuing potential relationships online.

Pre-pandemic, looking for matches on dating apps usually results in meeting up in person to test whether you’re compatible outside of social media. However, now that we’re holed up at home, having face-to-faces dates is out of the question, making the whole dating scene more complicated than it already is.

Yet despite this added hurdle, some relationships still form between people who haven’t physically met. Here at Rappler, we talked to three couples who make this kind of relationship work.

‘We met without the intention of dating’

For couples Nika and Dylan, Jared and Daniel, and Kat and Mike – all of them admit that they never thought they’d be dating someone they haven’t physically met, especially since they, too, are aware of the potential risks of online relationships.

“It’s just the way it is. I met someone who I clicked instantly with, and it just so happened that we started while bonding over the internet,” Nika, who lives in Metro Manila, said. Her boyfriend Dylan is staying in Cebu.

These couples emphasized, though, that they didn’t meet through dating apps but on online communities. Nika and Dylan are part of an artists’ channel on Discord. Jared, a resident of Albay, met his boyfriend Daniel, who lives in Palawan, through a co-studying space on Discord. Kat, who lives in Rizal, and Mike, who is from Iloilo, started talking about online games through Reddit.

“We met without the intention of dating. Comparing it to when I was using dating apps where I was actively looking for someone to match with, here, there was no pressure in making a connection,” Kat said.

Jared also pointed out that since they met through their same interests, the conversation flowed easily. “We had this common topic that we’re both familiar with, which makes learning more about each other easier. And from then on, it didn’t require much effort for us to branch out [into] other topics,” he shared.

Distance doesn’t matter

Transitioning from a big online community to talking one-on-one didn’t happen in a snap. From a huge friend group, they just found themselves looking for the other when they had concerns, questions, or just random day-to-day events that they wanted to share.

“I can’t exactly recall how Dylan and I got close, especially [since] the Discord group has hundreds of people,” Nika said. “But I knew that we were both interested in each other when we started messaging each other privately, instead of the channel. And those exchanges of messages became constant.”

The same goes with Jared and Daniel, who now have their own study sessions outside of the Discord group. “When we decided to talk through other platforms, like Facebook and Zoom, I think that’s when we opened the possibility of something deeper. It helped us learn more about each other in a way that we can’t do in a huge circle of friends,” Jared said.

Kat agreed: “It’s unconventional and we know that others find it weird that we claim that we ‘know’ someone just through these online conversations. But like other ‘normal’ relationships, we, too, invested our time and effort in cultivating these connections properly.”

They said that these online apps have helped them feel like they’re not physically apart. “Of course, real-life interactions are different. And we long for that, too. But I guess one of the advantages of starting our relationship without having met each other physically yet is that we know that it’s not about the proximity. Our flirting started in mental space, not physical space, if that makes sense. We’re not driven by physical attraction alone. And I like that, when we finally meet in person, we’ve already established this deep emotional connection,” Nika said.

Being realistic about their relationship’s limitations

“I think one of the most common misconceptions for this kind of relationship is that others think we go here blind-sided,” Kat told Rappler. “But no, I’ve never been as communicative [in] my previous relationships as I am now.”

They said that they’re aware of the judgment (“Usually, minimal. But it’s still there,” Nika said) when they open up to friends and relatives about dating someone they haven’t physically met. They understand their concerns, no matter how unwarranted or overbearing some can be. Because, they, too, admit to sharing the same worries.

Will their first meet-up be awkward? Do their partners have embarrassing habits they’ll find endearing or annoying? Can they live up to their online persona or is there additional information they’ve kept hidden? Will they remain in love with their partners once they’ve met them?

Being realistic about their situation, they said, is something they agreed upon when they started their relationship. “Others will tell me to just look for someone physically closer and I honestly find that disrespectful,” Nika said. “Especially that my boyfriend and I do have plans to meet each other in person. It’s just that our situation doesn’t allow that yet.”

Jared said that they, too, have plans of meeting each other in person. “Of course, we know that the whole chemistry and dynamics will be different once we spend some time together without our screens. That’s why it’s still important for us to see each other face-to-face. But until that happens, we make do with our given situation.”

Kat said that they’re like other relationships, too. They also argue and fight, and they rely mostly on social media to make up. “It gets frustrating, at times. Especially when you know that some conversations are better done in person. But we have to settle for these means if we want our relationship to work.”

“We found ways to discuss our conflicts honestly and resolve them openly,” Nika added. “We make sure to communicate via phone calls instead of just text messaging to make sure that our tones won’t be misunderstood. Even things as simple as that.”

Jared also shared that their love languages are also affected by their set-up. “Since physical touch is out of the option, we try to explore other love languages, like having quality time and giving words of affirmation, to make sure that our feelings come across.”

Nika said that they’re as normal as most relationships can be. “If others could just pass off their initial judgment, then this kind of relationship won’t be considered different. As long as the people involved in the relationship are honest and open with each other, I guess that’s what matters the most.” – Rappler.com

Author’s note: We changed the names of our interviewees to protect their privacy.