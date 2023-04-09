How to deal with religious relatives when you’re a non-believer, according to a psychologist 

“Kulang ka kasi sa dasal (It’s because you don’t pray enough),” “Hindi ka kasi nagsisimba (It’s because you don’t go to church),” “Wala ka kasing pinaniniwalaang Diyos (It’s because you don’t believe in God)” – these are just some of the unsolicited comments made by relatives and friends to people who consider themselves non-religious.

In a country that gives importance to both faith and family like the Philippines, being a non-believer in a religious family can often feel like you’re the clan’s black sheep.

According to Rappler readers, this situation often leads to debates, avoidance, and worse, fallouts. “[Some relatives] will disown you if you disagree with them,” one reader shared, while another said that “some [relatives] think that [their] belief practices are the most righteous things.”

Differences in faith can often lead to disputes. If you're a non-believer or non-practicing, what has your experience been like being with relatives who are very passionate about their religion? https://t.co/UCYSte5Chi pic.twitter.com/ReDhOb1VdH — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 29, 2023

But should we be putting up with this kind of conflict? We sat down with registered psychologist and psychometrician Richthofen De Jesus, current clinical division head of mental health organization Empath, to talk about how families can avoid rifts despite differences in faith.

How one’s religious journey begins

According to Richthofen, parents tend to include their children in religious practices for two main reasons: 1) culture commonly dictates that a family should be spiritually-guided by a specific religion, and religion, in turn, dictates that children have to be introduced to the practice at an early age to be indoctrinated; and 2) parents see themselves as the ones who shape their child’s life, and they thus take it upon themselves to shape, specifically, their children’s religiosity.

In most cases, children are already indoctrinated into a specific religion as early as birth. But as they grow older, they tend to come across new ideas that make them more critical of the religious practices they’ve been accustomed to. “Some of these ideas possess strong arguments that can serve as an alternative to traditional religious practices,” Richthofen said.

Such ideas can then cause doubt, or make people uncomfortable about practicing the faith they’d been familiar with all their life. This causes them to want to unlearn the religious practices that have been ingrained in their daily lives.

But how and when do non-believers reach this point? Richthofen said that it’s best to “identify how religious beliefs and rituals fail to relate to [one’s] day-to-day experiences.” This, he emphasized, would be vital in justifying that the “person’s dissent away from religious rituals are from experience and not just random thoughts or emotional impulses.”

There might then be cases when a person would be distressed – feeling uncomfortable attending religious services, disagreeing with the ideas posed during these services, thinking that religious rituals mean nothing – but still feel like they have no choice but to continue with these practices.

To avoid feeling strong resentment and anger for being forced to participate, it would be best for these people to be more open about the changes in their belief. And it is usually the people closest to them, such as relatives and friends, that they go to when they decide to act upon said changes.

Making others understand

“If the parents are more accepting and open-minded, then they would feel that the parent will be the best person they could go to for support first,” Richthofen explained.

But if the parents have a dismissive attitude, an individual can seek the help of an outsider – a guidance counselor, teacher, or an aunt or uncle. Richthofen noted, however, that this could be a tricky situation, especially since the parents could feel embarrassed that a personal issue was disclosed to someone outside of the immediate family. However, this could also be a good option since an outsider’s perspective could be less biased, and be more helpful in meditating things between all parties involved.

For conversations like this, Richthofen gave three points that should be discussed:

First, the person should emphasize that the meaning of the religious practice is something they no longer identify with. “And that it therefore causes them a relative level of distress whenever they are asked to do it by mere blind or forceful participation.”

Second, religious relatives should also understand that not practicing religious practices doesn’t rob an individual of the chance to develop values that will make them a good person. “Traditional parents often equate that if a child is not religious they will turn bad, and would be led astray or directionless in their lives,” Richthofen said.

But this isn’t always the case – praying everyday, memorizing verses, and donating tithes doesn’t necessarily make someone a good person, in the same way that skipping mass automatically makes someone a bad person. “It is not the ritualistic practice that defines who we are; it is rather how we apply good values as human beings and how we carry our daily living,” he stressed. Richthofen also pointed out that non-believers should also be responsible in continuously cultivating values that promote respect of self and others without the aid of religious rituals.

Third, families should understand that being non-religious does not imply that an individual would no longer want to be a member of the family. It could just mean that an individual would rather not be asked to participate in religious activities or having religious discussions with the family.

“Opening up about your religious preference is highly important as your family is your strongest and nearest level of support,” Richthofen said. “Their acceptance of what you believe in would be vital in enabling you to be more confident of your choices, and as well as establishing better social relationships, as the family dynamics become the model of our interpersonal relationships in the future.”

But when an individual is not met with acceptance, or worse, forced or threatened by their family members to continue religious practices, Richthofen advises them to seek a neutral mediator who would make the relatives understand that forcing someone to believe and follow a specific faith will not be the right way to go.

Richthofen also warned that in sensitive situations like these, religious relatives also have the tendency to bring their own reinforcements, such as asking a leader of their religious community to talk to the non-believer. His advice is to be accommodating and respectful to the person.

“You are still continuing to embody the idea that having varied beliefs deserves respect and not hostility. Allow the religious leader to talk to you and respond congenitally. Try to explain your experiences and the thoughts that developed within you,” he shared.

Respect is a two-way street

Such changes might be hard to navigate within the family, but as in most cases, respect and open communication are helpful in avoiding rifts between relatives. As to how each member of the family could show their support for each other, here’s what Richthofen advises:

For religious family members

● Empathize with the non-believer and let the non-believer continue with their practice. There is no higher form of respect than allowing a person to freely express what they believe in. This includes not saying anything derogatory whenever they do not participate with the religious functions in the family.

● Do not correlate negative life events with their religious choices. Sometimes family members could give unsolicited negative comments that would just be hurtful to the family member in question. Saying things like “Kulang ka kasi sa dasal (It’s because you don’t pray enough),” “Hindi ka kasi nagsisimba (It’s because you don’t go to church),” and “Wala ka kasing pinaniniwalaang Diyos (It’s because you don’t believe in God) will not help improve a person’s morale during challenging times. It could also invalidate what really happened and how they are feeling at that particular circumstance, which could make their mental state even worse.

● Do not humiliate them in front of others in order to coerce them back to your beliefs. Sometimes families can single-out the non-believers by embarrassing them in large functions such as family reunions. The family thinks that the embarrassments would lead the non-believer to think twice about their personal preference and thereby convince them to re-integrate into the family’s religion. However, what this does instead is escalate the rift from a supposed single-domain entity to a full-blown personal divide. The non-believer may have only differed from the family on the point of religion, but this can then develop into them feeling distant from the family from a holistic perspective.

● Do not blame all family misfortunes on the non-believer’s lack of faith. Families will always have their ups and downs, but it is not directly because of having one family member who is not religious. Some circumstances have logical reasons for happening, some don’t.

● Observe their positive values. Sometimes, we do not want to entertain an idea because it does not fit the belief that we hold for ourselves. However, we need to remain objective and see that even without a religious belief, a person can continue to function properly and be respectful of themselves and others. They can remain functional and with a high level of social interest. Being a non-believer does not mean that there is a looming failure in the person’s life.

Meanwhile, here’s how religious individuals can show support to their religious family members:

● Do not lambast the religion of your family. Respect is a two-way street. If the family allows you to remain non-religious, then you too should respect their beliefs and allow them to practice their religion. There is no need to brag, for instance, about how being a non-believer is less stressful since there is no concept of heaven or hell. You should not also impose your beliefs on others or actively recruit other family members to join your course. Let them decide for themselves.

● Do not invalidate their faith, especially during negative circumstances. Do not be the voice saying “O, nasaan ang Diyos nyo? Tinulungan ba kayo? (Where is your God now? Is He helping you?)” or “Akala ko ba malakas yung Diyos ‘nyo, nasaan? (I thought your God was so powerful. Where is He, then?)” These kinds of words will not help them, and will just invalidate their present emotions, making matters worse. Rather, be a source of support, stay with them, and use positive human values of empathy, kindness, and tenderheartedness to show that even though you are a non-believer, you are still a good person, and a caring member of the family.

● Continue to contribute to the family in any way you can. The difference in faith is just one domain where you and your family can disagree. There would always be other ways that you can continue to be a good son or daughter to your parents, like helping out with the family chores, being there to assist them, and caring for them while they’re sick. Having no religious belief is not the end of your chance to do good deeds.

In the end, Richthofen emphasized that the most important thing is to have “tolerance and respect for the beliefs that we hold for ourselves, as in the end, it is part of our individuality and fundamental rights as humans.” – Rappler.com

Richthofen De Jesus is a mental health advocate, and the current clinical division head for Empath. He is a registered psychologist and psychometrician, and holds a certification in Clinical Dementia Rating and Psychological First Aid. He graduated from the University of Santo Tomas for both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Psychology. His clinical career includes his track as a psychologist for the UST Hospital, St. Luke’s Medical Center-BGC, and currently, at the Asian Hospital and Medical Center. He also formerly taught at the University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University. In 2017, he was the recipient of the Wundt Outstanding Teacher Award from the Iloilo Doctor’s College.