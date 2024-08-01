Sex and Sensibilities: Learn more about HIV

What are some of the terms we should use when talking about HIV?

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a virus that affects the immune system, but it can be managed, and persons living with HIV can lead healthy and normal lives. In today’s society, it is important to contribute to removing the stigma and debunking the myths about HIV.

In this episode of Sex and Sensibilities, Rappler’s sex and gender columnist Ana P. Santos lists some of the myths associated with HIV and debunks them, and suggests some of the more appropriate ways to talk about the disease.

Let’s stop spreading misinformation about HIV! – Rappler.com